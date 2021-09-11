Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / US Open: Novak Djokovic wins semifinal, keeps quest for calendar Grand Slam on
tennis

US Open: Novak Djokovic wins semifinal, keeps quest for calendar Grand Slam on

US Open: Novak Djokovic moved within one win of reaching a men’s record 21 Grand Slam titles and avenged his loss to Zverev at the Tokyo Olympics in front of a roaring crowd inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 08:54 AM IST
US Open: Novak Djokovic wins semifinal, keeps quest for calendar Grand Slam on(TWITTER/ATP TOUR)

World number one Novak Djokovic kept his bid for a calendar Grand Slam alive on Friday, overcoming German Alexander Zverev 4-6 6-2 6-4 4-6 6-2 in the U.S. Open semi-final.

Djokovic moved within one win of reaching a men’s record 21 Grand Slam titles and avenged his loss to Zverev at the Tokyo Olympics in front of a roaring crowd inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, with Rod Laver, the last person to complete a calendar slam 52 years ago, looking on.

He will face Russian Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s final, after the world number two sent off 21-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in his semi-final.

Djokovic handed the German his first break of the night with a double fault in the first set but otherwise showed no mercy, firing off 41 winners and a dozen aces across the entire match.

The third set was a matter of survival of the fittest. Djokovic had a 40-0 head start in the tenth game only to see Zverev fend off two break points through marathon rallies, including a 53-shot exchange, before he broke the German's serve for the set point.

RELATED STORIES

Tied at two sets a piece, Djokovic won a 30-shot rally for the early break, but after fending off four break points saw Zverev convert in the seventh game. He broke Zverev's serve in the next game before hoisting his arms aloft to wild cheers from the crowd.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
us open novak djokovic
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

US Open: Ram and Salisbury pick up men's doubles title

US Open: Daniil Medvedev powers his way through to final

Emma Raducanu stuns Sakkari to reaches US Open final

Unseeded Leylah Fernandez defeats No.2 Aryna Sabalenka to enter women's final
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP