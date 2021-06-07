US teen Coco Gauff reaches French Open quarterfinals

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AP |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 04:52 PM IST
United States's Coco Gauff plays a return to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during their fourth-round match of the French Open(AP)

American teenager Coco Gauff served superbly to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Ons Jabeur at the French Open.

The 17-year-old Gauff lost only nine points on her serve.

Gauff also had a quick match in the previous round. Jennifer Brady retired with an injured left foot after Gauff won the opening set.

Gauff will next face Barbora Krejcikova. She also reached her first quarterfinal at a major by beating 2018 French Open runner-up Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-0.

Earlier, Barbora Krejcikova reached the quarterfinals of a major tournament for the first time by routing 2018 French Open runner-up Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-0.

Krejcikova saved all three break points she faced while Stephens ended up with 26 unforced errors.

Krejcikova won her first WTA title in Strasbourg in the buildup to the French Open. She reached the fourth round at Roland Garros last year.

Stephens won the U.S. Open in 2017 had her run to the final at the French Open the next year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
