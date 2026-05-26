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Valiant Monfils loses in first round on Roland Garros farewell

Valiant Monfils loses in first round on Roland Garros farewell

Published on: May 26, 2026 03:55 am IST
AFP |
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Gael Monfils bade adieu to Roland Garros on Monday as the Frenchman fell just short of pulling off a stunning comeback to lose in five sets to compatriot Hugo Gaston.

Valiant Monfils loses in first round on Roland Garros farewell

The 39-year-old former world number six has been a hugely entertaining and popular character with both fans and his fellow pros alike for the last two decades.

But like his longtime friend and rival Stan Wawrinka, who also lost in Paris earlier Monday, he too shall hang up his racquet at the end of the current season.

A first-round 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 2-6, 6-0 loss to 25-year-old Gaston ended Monfils' emotional farewell to his home Grand Slam.

"I love you so much," Monfils told Court Philippe Chatrier, before thanking his family, entourage and wife Elina Svitolina.

"Every year I come to play at Roland Garros I have goosebumps... I'm going to miss you all, thank you from the bottom of my heart."

"It was very hard," Gaston said.

"It's very weird the feeling, there's joy obviously but sadness for Gael. I'm very sorry.

"I want to thank you for everything you've done for young players."

nf/jc

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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