Venus Williams loses to Jelena Ostapenko at Birmingham Classic after injury concern

Venus Williams couldn’t cause an even bigger surprise at the Birmingham Classic.

Venus Williams of the U.S. leaves the court after losing against Latvia's Jeļena Ostapenko during the Women's Singles Round of 16 match(AP)

The 43-year-old American, now ranked No. 697, lost 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 to second-seeded Jelena Ostapenko on Thursday in the second round of the grass-court tournament that is serving as a warmup for Wimbledon.

On Monday, Williams defeated 48th-ranked Camile Giorgi for a first victory over a player in the top 50 in nearly four years. She has just returned after six months out with a hamstring injury sustained in Auckland in the first week of the year.

Williams, who played with strapping around her right knee against Ostapenko, received an off-court medical timeout when at 2-2 in the second set. She looked uncomfortable when she returned to the grass but continued to play, fighting for every point and even saving a match point at 5-3 before recovering to win four games in a row and take it to a decider.

By the end of a 44-minute third set, Williams’ mobility was limited and Ostapenko sealed victory with a forehand down the line.

A seven-time Grand Slam champion and five-time winner of the Wimbledon singles, Williams was this week granted a wild card by the All England Club for this year’s championships and she has justified it.

Top-seeded Barbora Krejcikova earlier maintained her confident progress by reaching the quarterfinals with a straight-set win over fellow Czech player Tereza Martincova.

With the 6-4, 6-4 victory, Krejcikova has yet to drop a set at the tournament.

The No. 12-ranked Krejcikova won her first-round match 6-3, 6-3 against Cristina Bucsa.

Eighth-seeded Sorana Cirstea of Romania was beaten 6-3, 6-7 (1), 6-4 by Magdalena Frech of Poland, and Rebecca Marino of Canada defeated 150th-ranked American player Emina Bektas 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (1).

