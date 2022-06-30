Watch: Alejandro Fokina loses match in bizarre fashion; gets knocked out of Wimbledon after he smashes ball out of court

It was a rather unusual way of being knocked out for Alejandro Fokina during his Wimbledon second-round match against Jiri Vesely on Wednesday. It had been a marathon match between the two on Court 17, with Vesely leading 9-7 in the tie-breaker of the final set. While the Czech Vesely had won the first set 6-3, Fokina made a strong comeback to win the next two 7-5, 7-6. Vesely stayed alive with another 6-3 win in the fourth before the final set went to a tie-breaker.

Fokina made an unforced error during the tie-breaker that gave Vesely a 9-7 lead, leading to an angry outburst from the Spanish tennis star which eventually led to his ouster from the Wimbledon Championships.

Also read: Watch: Tennis star forgets racquet ahead of second-round match at Wimbledon

Following the error, Fokina angrily hit a ball out of the court before preparing to serve to save a double-match point. The chair umpire termed the offense ‘ball abuse’, and imposed a point penalty on Fokina, that eventually handed the win to Vesely.

Watch the incident:

Match point is an ill advised time to commit a point penalty pic.twitter.com/gFottACqjM — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 29, 2022

Tennis great John McEnroe wasn't very pleased with the decision, however.

“I don’t agree with it. That’s crazy… what a lousy way to end it,” McEnroe told ESPN following the game.

Davidovich Fokina had been cited for a different code violation earlier. When umpire Ramos made the match-ending call, Davidovich Fokina questioned the ruling, saying his two citations were for different infractions.

But that doesn’t matter: Two such violations during one match result in a point being awarded to the opponent. This one happened to come right after Davidovich Fokina missed a forehand to give Vesely a 9-7 edge in the first-to-10-points, win-by-two final-set tiebreaker.

Vesely now moves on to face 30th-seeded Tommy Paul of the United States in the third round.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. ...view detail