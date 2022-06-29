Home / Sports / Tennis / Watch: Tennis star forgets racquet ahead of second-round match at Wimbledon
tennis

Watch: Tennis star forgets racquet ahead of second-round match at Wimbledon

The match, which was already delayed by 90 minutes due to rain, saw a further extension before a volunteer arrived at the Number Two Court with three racquets to let the action begin.
Ugo Humbert (rear) serves the ball to Norway's Casper Ruud(AFP)
Ugo Humbert (rear) serves the ball to Norway's Casper Ruud(AFP)
Published on Jun 29, 2022 10:57 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk

In a bizarre incident at Wimbledon 2022, French tennis player Ugo Humbert turned up for his match against Casper Rudd but forgot to keep the most essential equipment, his racquet in the bag. The match, which was already delayed by 90 minutes due to rain, saw a further extension before a volunteer arrived at the Number Two Court with three racquets to let the action begin.

When the umpire called both the players to start the knock-up, Humbert looked inside his red bag, following which he apologised to the official for not having any racquets with him.

Also Read | 'You can't play professional': Tennis star slams Harmony Tan, Serena William's conqueror, in 'angry' Instagram post

"I don't have any rackets - sorry for that," Humbert told the official following which both shared smiles. The crowd too clapped as the Frenchman got ready to play soon with the new racquets that were brought on the court.

The confusion also may have impacted his performance in the match initially as Humbert lost the opening set. However, he quickly recovered from the shaky start and went on to knock the French Open runners-up out of the elite grass court tournament.

Humbert won the second-round match 3-6, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4. Humbert will next play Belgium's David Goffin in the third round.

"I love to play on grass, I've played a lot of good matches," he said after the match. "I've had some big battles. It was a great match and a great atmosphere."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
wimbledon
wimbledon
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out