Watch: Tennis star forgets racquet ahead of second-round match at Wimbledon

In a bizarre incident at Wimbledon 2022, French tennis player Ugo Humbert turned up for his match against Casper Rudd but forgot to keep the most essential equipment, his racquet in the bag. The match, which was already delayed by 90 minutes due to rain, saw a further extension before a volunteer arrived at the Number Two Court with three racquets to let the action begin.

When the umpire called both the players to start the knock-up, Humbert looked inside his red bag, following which he apologised to the official for not having any racquets with him.

"I don't have any rackets - sorry for that," Humbert told the official following which both shared smiles. The crowd too clapped as the Frenchman got ready to play soon with the new racquets that were brought on the court.

The confusion also may have impacted his performance in the match initially as Humbert lost the opening set. However, he quickly recovered from the shaky start and went on to knock the French Open runners-up out of the elite grass court tournament.

Humbert won the second-round match 3-6, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4. Humbert will next play Belgium's David Goffin in the third round.

"I love to play on grass, I've played a lot of good matches," he said after the match. "I've had some big battles. It was a great match and a great atmosphere."

