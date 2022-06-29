Home / Sports / Tennis / 'You can't play professional': Tennis star slams Harmony Tan, Serena William's conqueror, in 'angry' Instagram post
'You can't play professional': Tennis star slams Harmony Tan, Serena William's conqueror, in 'angry' Instagram post

  • Harmony Tan's doubles partner Tamara Korpatsch was left livid as she pulled out of their Wimbledon match due to a thigh injury.
Harmony Tan withdrew from women's doubles match in the ongoing Wimbledon Championships.(REUTERS)
Updated on Jun 29, 2022 10:57 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Having defeated Serena Williams in her first round match, Harmony Tan pulled out of the tournament's doubles event due to a thigh injury, on Wednesday. The withdrawal left her doubles partner Tamara Korpatsch 'very angry' as she couldn't play in her first doubles Grand Slam match. Taking to Instagram, Korpatsch wrote, "She just texted me this morning".

"Let me wait here 1 hour before the match started. I'm very sad, disappointed and also very angry that I can't play my 1st Doubles Grand Slam.

"It's really not fair. She asked me before the tournament if we wanna play doubles and I said yes. I didn't ask her, she asked me.

Also Read | Venus Williams to team up with Jamie Murray on Wimbledon return

"If you're broken after a 3h match the day before, you can't play professional. That's my opinion", she further added.

Tan was in dominating form during her win against Serena, clinching a 7-5 1-6 7-6 (7) victory at Centre Court but it wasn't easy for her. She missed out on a match point when her opponent served at 5-6 in a nerve-wracking set. It looked like Serena would edge past her opponent, leading 4-0 in the 'super tiebreak'.

But Tan kept her calm and continued on with her slices and slow ball shots, which gave her American opponent a hard time throughout the game. She finally managed to take a 9-7 lead before sealing a win as Serena netted a forehand.

