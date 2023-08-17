Watch: 'Bee-zarre' moment as Tsitsipas asks tennis fan to be kicked out for attempting to distract him by imitating bee

Stefanos Tsitsipas had to toil hard in a 7(7)-6(3) 7(7)-6(2) win over American Ben Shelton, in Round of 16 of the ongoing Cincinnati Masters, on Thursday. Tsitsipas also had a strange moment in the match, where a fan was trying to distract in a rather creative way. He was left visibly upset by a female tennis spectator, who was reportedly imitating bee sounds whenever he would serve.

The Greek ace was seen swatting at invisible bees while preparing to serve during the second set, in Cincinnati. The 25-year-old was seen walking up to the chair umpire and complaining, "There's a person imitating a bee behind me."

Determined to find the spectator, he walked to the stands behind him, after a brief discussion, was able to pin-point the source, which was a female tennis fan. Obviously annoyed, Tsitsipas also urged the chair umpire to kick out the fan.

He said, "It's a buzz right before I serve. Do you think that's okay?"

"It has never happened in my career.

"I know they're supporting (Shelton). It's the lady over there, I want her out. She needs to go," he further added. Tsitsipas will now face Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the next round.

Meanwhile, tennis also got to see Iga Swiatek in action. She has never reached the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati tournament, but she had a good start to the week, defeating Danielle Collins 6-1 6-0. She will face Zheng Qinwen in the fourth round, after the Chinese defeated Venus Williams 1-6 6-2 6-2.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Linda Noskova shocked Petra Kvitova with a 3-6 6-2 6-4 victory. ALso, Elana Rybakina beat Jelena Ostapenko 6-7 (6) 6-2 6-4 in a thriller which lasted 2 hours, 17 minutes. No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula prevented an upset from qualifier Martina Trevisan, winning 6-7 (2) 6-2 6-3. Also, Coco Gauff cruised past Mayar Sherif, with a 6-2 6-2 win.

