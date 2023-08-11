Watch: Danielle Collins 'shuts' Sakkari during tensed Canadian Open row mid-match as US star calls for disqualification

Former Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins scripted an impressive run from the qualifying rounds to make the quarterfinal in the 2023 Canadian Open. She defeated former US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez on Thursday night to set up a clash with world No.1 Iga Swiatek for a place in the semis. But en route to her stunning run, she had an altercation with Maria Sakkari during her second-round match, after pointing out that the eighth seed hit the ball into the crowd which would have led to the latter's disqualification.

Danielle Collins called for the chair umpire to take an action against Maris Sakkari

The incident happened during the start of the fourth game of the second set when Sakkari's first serve was cancelled out. Collins had returned the ball into play before it was called out as Sakkari, in frustration, hit the ball towards the crowd. The Greek star, who scripted a run to the Citi Open final the previous week, was quick to issue an apology by raising her hand towards the spectators, but Collins wasn't ready to let go off the act as she pointed it out, asking the chair umpire to take an action: “Did you just see that? Did you just see what happened?”

Sakkari, left fuming at Collins' gesture, replied: “I didn’t even hit anyone. It was on the ground.”

Collins then said: “Shut your mouth, shut your mouth.” Sakkari, who once again stopped before preparing for her second serve, replied saying: “What’s your problem? I didn’t hit anyone. I framed the ball.”

The verbal exchange continued with Collins wanting the umpire to take some action. But with no response from the officials, the match continued with the American scripting a comfortable straight-set win.

Call for stricter action against player recklessness

Earlier this year, Casper Ruud, speaking on the Rudd Talk podcast, called for stricter action against player recklessness which has become a growing issue during this 2023 season.

“I think it needs to stop. This has been two [or] three cases now in within a month. So it’s reckless behaviour in a way. It’s not something I wish to see, but at the same time, it brings attention to the sport just in a negative way.

“I think the punishment is tough to say what is fair and what is not that they do get big fines, but for some of these players [it] doesn’t seem like it matters. So it’s tough to say what we can do about it. I mean, the majority of players, they don’t do these things, but the way it’s looking, it can look like a big, big accident or incident can occur at any time. So let’s see, I mean, I think they have been getting some fines and some meetings probably with the board and the guys in the ATP who are deciding in the end.”

