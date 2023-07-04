Home / Sports / Tennis / Watch: Djokovic's incredible gesture for girl in a wheelchair after Wimbledon match

Watch: Djokovic's incredible gesture for girl in a wheelchair after Wimbledon match

ByHT Sports Desk
Jul 04, 2023 01:45 PM IST

After completing his on-court interview and signing tennis balls for the fans, Djokovic took time out to sign a cap for a young girl in a wheelchair.

Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon title bid got off to the perfect start as he easily dispatched his Argentinian opponent Pedro Cachin 6–3, 6-3, 7-6. On a rain-interrupted day, Djokovic was involved in some comedic scenes as he tried to help the ball kids dry up the court after a brief shower — but towards the end of the match, he was involved in an interaction that was heartwarming.

Djokovic's incredible gesture for girl in a wheelchair
Djokovic's incredible gesture for girl in a wheelchair

After completing his on-court interview and signing tennis balls and memorabilia for the fans in the stands, a video captured Djokovic taking time out to sign a cap for a young girl in a wheelchair.

The video was shared on Twitter and has received nearly 80,000 views at the time of writing, depicting Djokovic’s good nature and kind-heartedness that he has come to be associated with in his career.

Although he can at times be controversial, Djokovic is widely recognized as one of the kindest and best-natured players on tour, always setting out time for younger players and fans during important tournaments.

The number two-ranked Serb had a positive start to his tournament, serving well and looking solid as he overcame his opponent despite the rain delays. Although he was pushed to a third-set tiebreak, Djokovic kept his near-immaculate record in tiebreaks at grand slams in 2023 intact. He is now 17-1 in grand slam tiebreaks, a stat which will be put under pressure on a surface which sees more of them played than any other.

Djokovic will now prepare to face Australian Jordan Thompson in the second round.

