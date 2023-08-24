Watch: Jimmy Butler snatches point against Carlos Alcaraz in exhibition match

NBA star Jimmy Butler seems to have found the answer to the ultimate question in tennis these days – how to clinch a point against Carlos Alcaraz. Butler showcased his tennis skills against the defending US Open champion during an exhibition match in New York on Wednesday night. Sebastian Yatra, NBA player Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat, Frances Tiafoe, and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain participate in the Stars of the Open Exhibition Match (Getty Images/AFP)

As part of the US Open fan week, several exhibition matches were held in front of more than 14,000 people at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Accompanied by the ball kids, Butler appeared on the court and the crowd cheered for him with DJ Kool’s ‘Let Me Clear My Throat’ playing in the backdrop.

The Miami Heat star was present as an honorary ball boy but Butler did not stay on the side-lines for long, and soon decided to jump onto the court, grabbing a racket. Butler even managed to get a point against Alcaraz, making him stretch to his right. Alcaraz managed to reach the ball but his return was way off the court.

A number of celebrities, including Butler and Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra, marked their presence at the star-studded ceremony. Top tennis players like Alcaraz, Frances Tiafoe, Elina Svitolina, Gael Monfils and Christopher Eubanks were also there.

Butler teamed up with Tiafoe to face Alcaraz and Yatra. Alcaraz and Yatra got the better of Tiafoe and Butler in a tiebreak set, 15-13. "Like a dream come true for me," Butler was quoted as saying afterwards by US Open.

“It's great for the game. It's great for these guys to come out and support our sport, the sport that we love, and work so hard to play at a high level. I hope you guys really enjoyed the night; that's what counts,” Tiafoe said.

Carlos Alcaraz had pulled off a remarkable victory at the US Open last year. The US Open 2022 win helped the Spaniard in becoming the youngest men’s world number one. The young talented tennis player will now be aiming for nothing less at the Flushing Meadows this year.

"I'm really looking forward to returning to the U.S. Open, which is a tournament that has given me so much and where I achieved my dreams. You can win and lose, nobody is invincible. Every match is a world and can change in many ways. The matches (against Djokovic) are very tight, they are very tough... I'm really looking forward to playing in front of the New York crowd,” Alcaraz was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The US Open is scheduled to start from August 28. The main draw will be made on Thursday at 12 pm local time.

