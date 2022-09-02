Watch: Nick Kyrgios spits at his own box in 'disgraceful' US Open act, slapped with biggest fine

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has once again found himself amid a controversy for a act termed as "disgraceful" during his second round win against Benjamin Bonzi in US Open 2022 on Thursday. Kyrgios was given a code of violation for spitting and swearing his own box during his four-set win on Louis Armstrong Stadium and was later slapped with the biggest fine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kyrgios was leading by two sets to love in the second-round tie before dropping serve in the third set to trail 4-5. It was then that Kyrgios spat and used profanity toward someone in the stands. It seemed that the Wimbledon runner-up was yelling someone at his own box, telling the person to be more supportive or leave. Kyrgios was pulled up by the chair umpire for his unsportsmanlike act.

ALSO READ: Rafael Nadal wins ugly US Open match against Fognini

“Oh no, that’s terrible behaviour. Terrible, terrible behaviour from Kyrgios. I’m a big fan but that was…” said Eurosport commentator Matt Chilton. "Sometimes he just goes one step too far. That unfortunately was caught right on the camera that was watching him walk off. He spat towards the direction of his team. And that was disgraceful."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, Kyrgios was fined USD 7,500 for his "disgraceful" act. The fine was the highest given to a player at the tournament thus far.

Kyrgios went down in the third set, but bounced back to wrap up the match with a 7-6(3) 6-4 4-6 6-4 win over Bonzi. He will next face JJ Wolf in the third round.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Although Kyrgios was not asked about that act during his on-court interview after the win, he did speak on the what ity meant for him and his team that he goes into the second week at the Flushing Meadows and hopes to emulate his Wimbledon show at the US Open.

“I just don't want to let people down. I feel like I'm representing so many people. I know how much work goes into it with my team, there's a lot of people supporting me,” he said.

“I feel like this is probably the most pressure I've had on myself. I know that I'm capable of going to a Slam final now and I really want to achieve. I want to bring my team with me. I want to do it together."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON