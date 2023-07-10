Watch: Djokovic left with egg on his face after tripping over Wimbledon net in bizarre moment, Hurkacz left in splits

Wimbledon crowd on was treated to a another riveting clash on Centre Court late on Sunday night when defending men's champion Novak Djokovic took on Hubert Hurkacz, the last player to have faced a defeated the legendary Roger Federer at the iconic venue in 2019. Earlier in the evening it was two women's singles ties running simultaneously that left spectators and viewers on television on the edge of their seat as both Elina Svitolina and WTA world no.1 Iga Swiatek scripted a remarkable turnaround from a set down to beat Victoria Azarenka and Belinda Bencic respectively and set up a quarterfinal date against each other. (Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 Live Updates)

When Novak Djokovic met Centre Court net

It was a tensed men's singles round of 16 tie in the final hours of Sunday night where neither managed to break the other as both the sets went down to the tie-breaker where Djokovic, as usual, held his nerves under pressure to win and subsequently claim a two-set lead before curfew cut short the match.

Amid the tension on Centre Court, there was one moment that left both the players smiling and the crowd in laughter. It happened in the second set when Djokovic powered a forehand down-the-line shot only for Hurkacz to stretch out and play the volley which went over the net. But with the ball getting a backspin, it bounced and then was making its way on his side when Djokovic sprinted towards the net to tap in the ball. However, he failed to control his momentum and tripped in a bizarre fashion over the net.

Djokovic got up and stood there for a while with egg on his face as Hurkacz was left in splits. The Polish then apologised, the two shared a smile and then hugged each other in great show of sportsmanship.

Despite the lead which leaves him a set away from booking a spot in the quarters, Djokovic will have a task in hand as he is yet to break Hurkacz. In fact the 17th seed has not lost serve in the tournament this year in 58 straight games.

If Djokovic manages to book his quarterfinal spot, he will reach the last 8 at Wimbledon for the eighth time, tying Jimmy Connors for second most men's singles quarter-finals in tournament history behind only Roger Federer (18). The winner of this round of 16 match will next face seventh seed Andrey Rublev, who beat Alexander Bublik in dramatic fashion in a five-setter tie earlier on Sunday.

