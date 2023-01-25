Watch: Novak Djokovic's priceless reaction after journalist corrects his ‘Tsitsipas never played in finals’ comment

Tennis star Novak Djokovic experienced a hilarious moment involving Stefanos Tsitsipas, as he had to be reminded about the two facing off in a Grand Slam finals. The two had met each other in the summit clash at French Open 2021. The Serb had then secured a 6-7 (6-8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win against Tsitsipas.

The incident took place while Djokovic was talking to reporters in Melbourne, where he is currently engaged with the Australia Open. “He (Tsitsipas) has played already and he is probably the most experienced guy out there of all of them in all the quarterfinalists. He has played already in the final stages of a Grand Slam, quite a few times. He has never played in the finals. Hope I am not wrong,” said Djokovic, before he was corrected by a journalist present in the room.

Journalist: “Yes. He played against you, you came back from 2 sets down.” Realising his mistake, Djokovic added: “Sorry, sorry. My bad my bad.”

Tsitsipas secured a straight sets win over Jiri Lehecka to book a place in the semifinals. He defeated the Czech 6-3, 7(7)-6(2), 6-4 and will now meet USA's Karen Khachanov in the final four tie.

Djokovic, on the other hand, defeated Russia's Andrey Rublev to book a place in the semis. Djokovic dictated the proceedings right from the word go and made the contest more like a one-sided affair. He won the contest 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 and will now meet Tommy Paul in the semifinals.

As per the data available on atptour.com, Tsitsipas and Djokovic have met 12 times previously, with the former winning twice and the Serb ten times.

With the big names already out, fans will hope for another Grand Slam final between Tsitsipas and Djokovic. If that happens, Tsitsipas will hope to win his maiden Grand Slam title, while Djokovic will look to extend his Grand Slam record to 22.

