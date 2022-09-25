Watch: Novak Djokovic teases Big Four reunion in future as Serb pleads Roger Federer for retirement U-turn

The reunion of the Big Four of men's tennis - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray - is what makes the 2022 Laver Cup special. This is the first time it has happened ever that these four are part of the same team and the first time since 2019 Australian Open that they are part of the same tournament. With Laver Cup into its final day, Djokovic teased fans of another reunion in the future while making a special request to Federer to make a U-turn on his retirement.

Federer announced his retirement from tennis at the end of the doubles match alongside Nadal on Friday at the Laver Cup in London. It brought an end to a magnificent 24-year-long career for the former world no.1 who bagged 103 career titles, including 20 Grand Slams.

ALSO READ: 'Oh my god! Could you imagine...': Federer, Nadal's epic reply to 'aren't you tempted to play more doubles' query

Speaking to the organisers after his win in a doubles alongside Matteo Berrettini that put Team Europe 8-4 up on Saturday, Djokovic jokingly requested Federer to consider a comeback.

"I think that this competition - Laver Cup - is obviously the only competition where you can have the greatest rivals in your life as your team-mates," Djokovic said.

"That's why we enjoy it very much. Trying to marvel every single moment spent on and off the court, particularly this year with the four of us teaming up - Andy, Roger, Rafa and myself - it's a unique experience. I wanna say, most people think it's probably never going to happen again, there is always a hope that Roger will come back so we could play together again."

Comebacks from retirement has been a trend in the world of sports, but Federer, in an interview last week had clarified that he will not be considering that option in the future, although he did mention that he would want to play more and more exhibition matches and that he will be visiting all the Grand Slams next year to say his final goodbye.

