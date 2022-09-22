Watch: Rafael Nadal's priceless reaction on teaming up with Roger Federer in tennis icon's final match at Laver Cup

After joining the Team Europe camp in London for the upcoming edition of the Laver Cup on Thursday, former World No.1 Rafael Nadal said that he is looking forward to teaming up with his long-time rival and good friend Roger Federer in the doubles fixture of the action-packed team competition. One of the greatest players in the history of the sport, 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer will play doubles with Nadal at the O2 arena in London on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Federer earlier admitted that playing alongside Nadal in his final match will be a dream scenario for the Swiss marvel. Speaking at the traditional press conference ahead of the special tournament in London, former World No.1 Nadal said that he is super-excited and grateful to play with Federer at the Laver Cup.

ALSO READ: Laver Cup: Federer confirmed to team up with Nadal in his final match, check Day 1 entire schedule and order of play

"One of the most important, if not the most important players in my tennis career is leaving. At the end, this moment will be difficult. I'm super-excited and grateful to play with him,” Nadal told reporters at the pre-event press conference on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"It's going to be a different kind of pressure to be part of this historic moment. It's going to be something amazing and unforgettable for me. I'm super excited. maybe we can create a good moment and maybe win the match," Nadal added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The doubles fixture on Day 1 of the Laver Cup will be Federer's final match of his incredible career. Swiss marvel Federer recently revealed that he will bring the curtain down on his trophy-laden career at the Laver Cup. Sharing an emotional post across all social media platforms, the 41-year-old confirmed that the 2022 edition of the Laver Cup will be his final tournament as a professional tennis player. However, Federer also assured his fans and followers that he'll remain associated with tennis even after his retirement at the Laver Cup.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON