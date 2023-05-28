Watch: Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk booed off by French Open crowd after snubbing handshake with Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka initially though the boos were aimed at her by the French Open crowd after her comfortable win in her campaign opener at Stade Roland Garros on Sunday. But later realised that the negative reaction from the spectators were targetted at Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine, who continued her stance towards the participation of players from Russia and Belarus by not engaging in the usual post-match ritual of a handshake up at the net.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, top, and Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk, left, refused to shake hands at the end of their first round match of the French Open(AP)

Even the pre-match ritual of a photograph with the players alongside the chair umpire was avoided owing to Kostyuk's stand. She later even avoided an eye contact with the Belarus star after the end of the match when lost 3-6, 2-6 and walked straight towards the chair umpire to acknowledge. Meanwhile, Sabalenka had walked straight towards the net probably expecting a handshake.

It was however an unlikely reaction from the crowd given that Kostyuk has beem maintaining her no-handshake stance with Russian and Belarusian players since her country was invaded by Russia, with help from Belarus, in February 2022. The crowd probably felt that Kostyuk's act was down to the lopsided match that saw her making an early exit from the Grand Slam tournament.

Even Sabalenka was left confused at the crowd's gesture and felt that it was aimed at her. She reacted sharply to it with a bow before being told that it was aimed at Kostyuk.

Watch the video here…

“It was a very tough match. Tough emotionally,” Sabalenka said on court. I mean sorry guys, at the first I thought these boos were against me. I was a little surprised. Then I felt your support – so thank you so much for that. It is really important. Thank you, thank you.”

During her pre-tournament news conference on Friday, Sabalenka was asked about the likelihood there would be no handshake on Sunday.

“If she hates me, OK. I can’t do anything about that. There is going to be people who loves me; there is going to be people who hates me,” Sabalenka said then. “If she hates me, I don’t feel anything like that (toward) her.”

