'We've had differences': Rafael Nadal makes big revelation on having 'arguments' off court with Roger Federer

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal share a rivalry like no other in sports history. They have remained fierce competitors on court where they have faced each other 40 times in their 18-year-long rivalry with considering the other their "greatest rival", and off the court they have remained great friends. However, Nadal has revealed that two have had arguments in their friendship, albeit all "off the court".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The friendship and respect that the two share for each other was more evident from the fact that Federer had told Nadal about his retirement 10 days before he had announced it, and reportedly ahead of even his close ones. And Nadal, amid his personal issues and injuries, had arrived at the Laver Cup, just to fulfill Federer's wish to team up with him in his last and final match of his career. Nadal had previously considered not participating in the Laver Cup owing to his problems, but following his conversation with the Swiss legend, he had arrived in London the day before the match and had left the following day due to 'personal reasons'.

ALSO READ: 'The send-off was just magic': Federer reveals how Nadal, Djokovic and Murray made his farewell feel like 'movie'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans hailed their friendship at the Laver Cup event, but Nadal has revealed that he has had his differences with Federer off the court. In an interview with Spanish radio station Cope, the 22-time Grand Slam winner was asked if he has ever argued with the 41-year-old and he replied saying, "On the court no. Off it, yes.

"The relationship has always been great, but of course we've had differences of opinions off the court and have argued about it," he added.

But with Federer retiring, marking an end to their rivalry, Nadal was left in tears, following which he perfectly summed up his feelings. "When Roger leaves the tour, yeah, an important part of my life is leaving too because all the moments that he have been next or in front me in important moments of my life. So have been emotional see the family, see all the people. Yeah, difficult to describe. But, yeah, amazing moment," he had said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON