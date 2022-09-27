'The send-off was just magic': Federer reveals how Nadal, Djokovic and Murray made his farewell feel like 'movie'

It was an emotional farewell for Roger Federer last Friday in London at the O2 Arena at the end of the last and final match of his illustrious career. The 24-year-long career, studded with 103 career titles, including 20 Grand Slams, had come to an end. Recalling the day, the moment, Federer revealed how it felt like a "movie" for him to say goodbye to the world of tennis in the presence of his biggest rivals of his career - Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

Last Thursday, Federer had shocked world tennis by announcing his retirement from the sport, saying that the Laver Cup would be his last and final tournament. In the event in London, he teamed up with Nadal for a doubles in his final career game, but was stunned by the Team World pair of Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock in the match tie-break. After the match, Federer was honoured in a ceremony which was held in the early hours of Saturday where Nadal, Djokovic and Murray gave him a perfect send-off and the Swiss legend admitted that it felt like a "movie".

“It’s very particular, it’s highly unique,” he told Set Tenis. “I thought the moment was special on many levels, it was different, it had everything. It was like a movie, you know. There was drama but yet there was happiness and it ended in a great way.”

He continued: “For me it was a special, special celebration of my career and that I was able to do it with my biggest rivals - not only just Rafa but also Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic, for me it’s incredible really. It means everything to me. The send-off was just magic so I loved every moment.”

Federer has however promised to remain associated with the game, hinting towards more active participation on exhibition matches and probably even in commentating. He also revealed that he would want to visit all the venues, especially the Grand Slams, next year to say his final goodbye.

