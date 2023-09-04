What next for Caroline Wozniacki after inspiring comeback run in US Open - Plans for 2023? When will she next play?

If victory in defeat had a definition, Caroline Wozniacki’s US Open round of 16 match against Coco Gauff would be a perfect example. Wozniacki’s remarkable US Open run came to an end at the hands of Gauff but the former world number one has enough reasons to be proud of. The 33-year-old Wozniacki and a mother of two, swept the tennis world off its feet having displayed a spectacular series of performances in the first week of the US Open.

A memorable return

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark gestures to the crowd after being defeated by Coco Gauff of the United States during their Women's Singles Fourth Round match on Day Seven of the 2023 US Open(Getty Images via AFP)

Wozniacki, who returned to Flushing Meadows this year for the first time since 2019, came up with a valiant display against Gauff but it was not enough to beat the teenager. The former world number one headed into the final Grand Slam of the year as a wildcard entrant. With this epic US Open return, Wozniacki joined an illustrious list of special tennis players who won matches in the competition in three different decades.

“I think there's a lot of things that I can take away with me from playing this Slam, and obviously I beat some great players along the way. I wanted to see where I was tennis-wise, where I was physically and everything else. I think I've learned a lot from that,” Wozniacki said.

US Open 2023 journey

Caroline Wozniacki kicked off her US Open journey with a convincing 6-3, 6-2 win against Russia’s Tatiana Prozorova in the first round. In the next round, Wozniacki defeated Czech tennis player Petra Kvitova 7-5, 7-6. Wozniacki conceded her first set at this year’s US Open in a third-round fixture against America’s Jennifer Brady. The Danish tennis player won two sets back-to-back to qualify for the round of 16.

The 2018 Australian Open champion entered this year’s US Open along with a group of ten mothers in the women’s singles draw in Queens. Wozniacki, ultimately, remained as the last mother standing at the Flushing Meadows. “I had two kids. I want to be a good role model for them especially, and I obviously want to be a good role model for the kids out there, but I'm also a competitor and I'm just out there to fight my hardest and play my hardest. I think I've always done that. I wear many hats, and I just try and do my best wherever I am,” the two-time US Open finalist said.

Against Coco Gauff at the round of 16, Caroline Wozniacki failed to secure an impressive start. Having lost the first set, Wozniacki scripted a comeback with a resounding win in the second set. But Gauff regained her momentum in the third set to get the better of Wozniacki. In her next fixture, Gauff will be up against 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko.

What next for Wozniacki?

Does the US Open defeat mark an end to Wozniacki’s glorious career? Was this year’s appearance at the Flushing Meadows "a one-shot deal." Well, Wozniacki did not offer a definite response when she was asked this question ahead of the US Open. She is expected to focus on more of a full schedule in 2024.

