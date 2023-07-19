Will Novak Djokovic participate in US Open 2023?

For the second time in his career, Novak Djokovic had a chance to stand one away from a Calendar Slam year. In 2021, after winning in Melbourne, Paris and London, he was denied after being beaten in straight sets by Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final. In 2023, the reigning Australian and French Open winner was denied the chance in Wimbledon by Carlos Alcaraz. Despite having lost the opportunity, Djokovic remains inspired to achieve what no player, male or female, has managed in Open Era - a 24th Major. But will that happened at US Open?

Novak Djokovic will be aiming for a return to US Open after 2 years(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Djokovic has not been to New York in two years now. He missed the first, in 2021 owing to Covid vaccination rule, the same that had barred him from defending his Australian Open crown that January. The U.S government kept their rules Covid restrictions intact for international travellers, thereby disallowing Djokovic from an entry into the nation for US Open in 2022 as well. In fact, he had missed six Masters 1000 as well across the two years in North America.

However, from May 11 onwards, the U.S government has eased their restrictions on the vaccine mandate which will hence allow Djokovic to enter the country and be part of the 2023 US Open which will begin from August 28 onwards at the Flushing Meadows.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I keep on going with the same resolution, with a big desire and fresh goals – the US Open and Davis Cup are the most important competitions for me until the end of this year. I hope to stay healthy, motivated, ready, strong – so that I can fight for another Grand Slam title,” Djokovic told Serbian outlet Sport Klub.

Three of Djokovic's 23 Grand Slams came at the US Open, the last of it in 2018. Overall, he owns a 81-13 record in New York with 12 semi-final appearances and eight in the final.

“I’ve played a lot of finals in New York (record 3-5 in those finals). I lost the last one to Medvedev, but I received a lot of love from the crowd, which wasn’t the case in the past. I left New York with that image in my head, so I am really looking forward to going back.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON