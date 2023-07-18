How Rafael Nadal's message helped Carlos Alcaraz beat Djokovic to keep Federer Wimbledon record intact

Carlos Alcaraz scripted a stunner on Sunday night in the 2023 Wimbledon final to deny Novak Djokovic a place in history. Against a man who has never lost in the tournament since 2017, on Centre Court since 2013 and in Grand Slams in 27 matches, Alcaraz kept his calm despite being almost bageled in the opening set to beat Djokovic in an enthralling five-setter tie. After the biggest win of his career, Alcaraz revealed how a message from Rafael Nadal before the final helped him deny Djokovic a shot a Roger Federer's Open Era record. Carlos Alcaraz became the second Spaniard in Open Era to lift the grass court Major after Rafael Nadal (2008 and 2010)

Seven-time winner Djokovic stood a win away from equalling Federer in becoming the player with most Wimbledon titles in Open Era. The record would also take him to where no player, male or female, has ever been in Open Era history - an unprecedented 24th Major. But it was Alcaraz who denied him the shot at history, thereby keeping Federer's Wimbledon record intact.

In a recent interview, Alcaraz revealed that Nadal played a massive role in him scripting his maiden Wimbledon title win against Djokovic in the final.

When asked which congratulatory message excited him the most after his second Grand Slam title win, Alcaraz told Marca: "Rafa's, whenever he congratulates you, Rafa makes you especially excited because in the end he is your idol. I was also congratulated by Fernando Alonso, who is someone I admire.

"Will Smith surprised me that he congratulated me. My friend Jimmy Butler... There have been a lot of messages that have made me excited. "I don't want to leave anyone because there have been many sports legends, artists... I saw that Sebastian Yatra dedicated a song to me and said 'this is for you'. That all these people congratulate you is exciting."

The 20-year-old, who became the second Spaniard in Open Era to lift the grass court Major after Nadal (2008 and 2010), revealed that the 22-time Grand Slam winner had sent him a message before the final as well to wish him luck.

He added: "Yes, yes, he sent me a message. First he sent it to wish me luck for the final and I appreciate it. That someone like him, an idol of my childhood and who continues to be so, sends you strength and luck for the most important moment of your life is something to admire."

Alcaraz will now shift his focus to US Open where he will head as a defending champion, a fresh and a first-of-its-kind challenge for the youngster.

