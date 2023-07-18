Home / Sports / Tennis / Carlos Alcaraz makes major changes to his calendar after Wimbledon win as US Open title-defense challenge stands next

Carlos Alcaraz makes major changes to his calendar after Wimbledon win as US Open title-defense challenge stands next

ByHT Sports Desk
Jul 18, 2023 06:24 PM IST

Alcaraz will skip the ATP 250 event in Umag, Croatia, as well as the ATP 500 event in Hamburg, both of which are played on hardcourts.

Carlos Alcaraz has risen to a comfortable spot as the world number 1 following his incredible victory at the Wimbledon Championships over Novak Djokovic. The young Spaniard is setting the tour on fire with strong results and runs, and sits atop the ATP’s Race to Turin.

Alcaraz will skip an ATP 250 as well as the ATP 500 event in Hamburg
Alcaraz will skip an ATP 250 as well as the ATP 500 event in Hamburg

However, Alcaraz is also prioritising taking care of his body after a grueling European summer. Having missed the Australian Open through injury earlier this year, Alcaraz will want to remain healthy and firing on all cylinders as he enters the American hardcourt swing.

As such, ESPN Argentina have now reported that Alcaraz is deciding to take the upcoming weeks off before heading to North America.

Alcaraz will skip the ATP 250 event in Umag, Croatia, as well as the ATP 500 event in Hamburg, both of which are played on hardcourts.

ALSO READ: Watch: Alcaraz shockingly drops Wimbledon trophy on live TV in major 'whoops' moment, Spaniard's reaction takes the cake

The Umag tournament in particular is one of personal significance to the 20-year-old. Alcaraz announced himself to the world stage in that city in 2021, where he clinched his first ever ATP title and in doing so became the youngest man to win an ATP title since Kei Nishikori in 2008.

He would go on to reach the final in 2022 as well, this time as the top seed, but would fall to Jannik Sinner, a contest which is becoming a key rivalry for the upcoming generation of men’s tennis.

Alcaraz had success in Hamburg as well, reaching the final against Sinner’s countryman and contemporary Lorenzo Musetti. The Spaniard wouldn’t be able to convert his two championship points, however, and lost out to the young Italian.

Alcaraz is expected to return to action at the Rogers Cup in Toronto, where he suffered a first round defeat last year. As such, there is a huge haul of points Alcaraz could stand to win in Canada. Following this, he will travel to the Masters 1000 event in Cincinnati, which will be the final preparatory tournament before he will set out to defend his trophy at the US Open.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out