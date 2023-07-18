Carlos Alcaraz makes major changes to his calendar after Wimbledon win as US Open title-defense challenge stands next

Carlos Alcaraz has risen to a comfortable spot as the world number 1 following his incredible victory at the Wimbledon Championships over Novak Djokovic. The young Spaniard is setting the tour on fire with strong results and runs, and sits atop the ATP’s Race to Turin. Alcaraz will skip an ATP 250 as well as the ATP 500 event in Hamburg

However, Alcaraz is also prioritising taking care of his body after a grueling European summer. Having missed the Australian Open through injury earlier this year, Alcaraz will want to remain healthy and firing on all cylinders as he enters the American hardcourt swing.

As such, ESPN Argentina have now reported that Alcaraz is deciding to take the upcoming weeks off before heading to North America.

Alcaraz will skip the ATP 250 event in Umag, Croatia, as well as the ATP 500 event in Hamburg, both of which are played on hardcourts.

The Umag tournament in particular is one of personal significance to the 20-year-old. Alcaraz announced himself to the world stage in that city in 2021, where he clinched his first ever ATP title and in doing so became the youngest man to win an ATP title since Kei Nishikori in 2008.

He would go on to reach the final in 2022 as well, this time as the top seed, but would fall to Jannik Sinner, a contest which is becoming a key rivalry for the upcoming generation of men’s tennis.

Alcaraz had success in Hamburg as well, reaching the final against Sinner’s countryman and contemporary Lorenzo Musetti. The Spaniard wouldn’t be able to convert his two championship points, however, and lost out to the young Italian.

Alcaraz is expected to return to action at the Rogers Cup in Toronto, where he suffered a first round defeat last year. As such, there is a huge haul of points Alcaraz could stand to win in Canada. Following this, he will travel to the Masters 1000 event in Cincinnati, which will be the final preparatory tournament before he will set out to defend his trophy at the US Open.

