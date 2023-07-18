Watch: Alcaraz shockingly drops Wimbledon trophy on live TV in major 'whoops' moment, Spaniard's reaction takes the cake

The hands would undoubtedly still tremble. It's only been 24 hours since Carlos Alcaraz picked up the biggest win in his career, at one of the grandest stages, fulfilling his childhood dream of winning the Wimbledon. The excitement is bound to last long also because of the manner in which it happened - beating one of the greatest grass-court players in Novak Djokovic, in a five-set showdown that marked the end of a decade-long reign on Centre Court. Hence, it is only understandable for the major "whoops" moment that occurred live on TV on Monday morning and thereafter went viral all over social media. Carlos Alcaraz dropped the most prized possession of his career

In beating Djokovic at the SW19 in front of a packed Centre Court crowd, Alcaraz became the first player in 20 years not named Novak, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer or Andy Murray to lift the trophy and also retained his world no.1 ranking.

And with the defeat, Djokovic's 45-match winning streak on Centre Court which dates back to 2013, came to an end, and so did his 34-match streak at Wimbledon since 2017. It was also his first loss in a Grand Slam match in over a year.

The massive achievement, which is certain to be on his mind for the rest of his career, is yet to sink in for the 20-year-old and hence, he looked nervous when asked to show his Wimbledon trophy during an interview to CNN. And in a bid, he dropped the trophy. He looked embarrassed before breaking into nervous laughter as he put the trophy back together.

Wimbledon's social media handle shared that clip on Twitter with the caption: “Whoops, @carlosalcaraz #Wimbledon”

VIDEO: Carlos Alcaraz drops Wimbledon trophy on live TV

Alcaraz also responded to Wimbledon's video by putting five laughing emojis.

Up next for Alcaraz, the US Open

Alcazar on Sunday became the second Spaniard to win two Grand Slams before turning 21, joining Rafael Nadal who had lifted French Open in 2005 and 2006. Alcaraz will now head to US Open as the defending champion, another first-of-its-kind experience for the youngster. And Djokovic is already geared up for a fourth ATP meeting with Alcaraz and aims to level the head-to-head tie to 2-2.

The Serb said: “I hope we get to play in US Open. Why not?” he said. “I think it's good for the sport, 1 and 2 in the world facing each other in almost a five-hours, five-set thriller. Couldn't be better for our sport in general, so why not?"

