Wimbledon 2021: Ashleigh Barty beats Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 to win her maiden Wimbledon title

Ashleigh Barty claimed her second Grand Slam title as she defeated Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 to win her maiden Wimbledon women's singles title on Saturday. The 25-year-old Australian last won a Grand Slam in 2018 but has continued to dominate the tennis circuit in 2021. Both players failed to hold onto their serve in the first set but Barty was more consistently able to win on her first serve.

Barty became the first Australian woman since Evonne Goolagong in 1980 to win the Wimbledon title.

Highlights: Barty vs Pliskova, Wimbledon final

The eighth-seeded Pliskova didn’t win a single point in the first three games and then double-faulted on break point to hand Barty a 4-0 lead in the first set.

Pliskova broke back at love in the next game, then dropped her serve again before breaking Barty for a second time. She finally held serve for the first time before Barty served out the set.

Pliskova won the second set of the women’s Wimbledon final against Ash Barty.

Pliskova came from a breakdown twice to win 7-6 (4) and level the match. Barty won the first set 6-3 after racing into a 4-0 lead.

Pliskova looked more settled in the second set although she gifted Barty a break for 6-5 after leading 40-0 in that game. But Barty then faltered when trying to serve out the match, missing three forehands.

Pliskova took a 6-2 lead in the tiebreaker and clinched it when Barty double-faulted.

Barty took a lead once early again in the third set as she earned a break point on Pliskova's first serve of the set. Despite repeated attempts from the Czech to get back a break point, Barty managed to hold on her serve in the remaining games and won the match.

(with AP inputs)