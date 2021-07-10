Wimbledon 2021 Final Live Score, Ashleigh Barty Vs Karolina Pliskova: Who will be the winner?

Wimbledon will see a first-time winner in the women's singles as world no.1 Ashleigh Barty takes on Karolina Pliskova in the final on Saturday. Both players are playing the Wimbledon final for the first time and will be looking clinch victory at the All England Club. Both players have played against each other 7 times with Barty coming out victorious in five of those.

