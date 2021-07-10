Wimbledon 2021 Final Live Score, Ashleigh Barty Vs Karolina Pliskova: Who will be the winner?
- Ashleigh Barty Vs Karolina Pliskova Live Score, Wimbledon Women's Singles 2021 Final:
Wimbledon will see a first-time winner in the women's singles as world no.1 Ashleigh Barty takes on Karolina Pliskova in the final on Saturday. Both players are playing the Wimbledon final for the first time and will be looking clinch victory at the All England Club. Both players have played against each other 7 times with Barty coming out victorious in five of those.
Follow all the updates here:
-
JUL 10, 2021 06:17 PM IST
Wimbledon to get a new women's singles champion
Both Australia's Barty and Czech Pliskova are first-time finalists in the Wimbledon women's singles. The 2019 Australian Open champion Barty said it was a dream come true for her to reach the Wimbledon final. Pliskova, on the other hand, expects a great match against the world no.1.
-
JUL 10, 2021 06:12 PM IST
Barty vs Pliskova, Wimbledon final
Hello and welcome to the live coverage Wimbledon women's singles final between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova at the Centre Court.
