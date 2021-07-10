Home / Sports / Tennis / Wimbledon 2021 Final Live Score, Ashleigh Barty Vs Karolina Pliskova: Who will be the winner?
Australia's Ashleigh Barty in action during her semi-final match against Germany's Angelique Kerber.
Australia's Ashleigh Barty in action during her semi-final match against Germany's Angelique Kerber.(REUTERS)
Live

Wimbledon 2021 Final Live Score, Ashleigh Barty Vs Karolina Pliskova: Who will be the winner?

  • Ashleigh Barty Vs Karolina Pliskova Live Score, Wimbledon Women's Singles 2021 Final:
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 10, 2021 06:17 PM IST

Wimbledon will see a first-time winner in the women's singles as world no.1 Ashleigh Barty takes on Karolina Pliskova in the final on Saturday. Both players are playing the Wimbledon final for the first time and will be looking clinch victory at the All England Club. Both players have played against each other 7 times with Barty coming out victorious in five of those.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUL 10, 2021 06:17 PM IST

    Wimbledon to get a new women's singles champion

    Both Australia's Barty and Czech Pliskova are first-time finalists in the Wimbledon women's singles. The 2019 Australian Open champion Barty said it was a dream come true for her to reach the Wimbledon final. Pliskova, on the other hand, expects a great match against the world no.1.

  • JUL 10, 2021 06:12 PM IST

    Barty vs Pliskova, Wimbledon final

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage Wimbledon women's singles final between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova at the Centre Court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Wimbledon 2021 final, Ash Barty vs Karolina Pliskova: A glance through road to final, head-to-head battle preview.(HT Collage.)
Wimbledon 2021 final, Ash Barty vs Karolina Pliskova: A glance through road to final, head-to-head battle preview.(HT Collage.)
tennis

Wimbledon final, Barty vs Pliskova: Road to final, head-to-head battle preview

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 01:34 PM IST
  • Wimbledon 2021 final: Before top-seed and world number 1 Ash Barty takes on eighth-seed Karolina Pliskova, take a look at their road to the final and head-to-head battle preview.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wimbledon- Novak Djokovic's hilarious interview with the presenter left crowd in splits.(Pool via REUTERS)
Wimbledon- Novak Djokovic's hilarious interview with the presenter left crowd in splits.(Pool via REUTERS)
tennis

Wimbledon: Djokovic's hilarious interview leaves crowd in splits -WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 10, 2021 01:00 PM IST
  • Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic brought out his funny side during a hilarious on-court interview with the presenter after his semifinal match against Denis Shapovalov.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashleigh Barty will take on Karolina Pliskova in the summit clash. (Getty Images)
Ashleigh Barty will take on Karolina Pliskova in the summit clash. (Getty Images)
tennis

Wimbledon 2021 Live streaming, Barty vs Pliskova Final: When & where to watch

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 12:04 PM IST
  • Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova Wimbledon 2021 final match timing in India and live streaming: The online streaming of the Wimbledon 2021 final match Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova will be available on Disney+Hotstar in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his semi-final match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov.(REUTERS)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his semi-final match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov.(REUTERS)
tennis

Back in Wimbledon final, Djokovic to face Italy's Berrettini

AP |
UPDATED ON JUL 10, 2021 12:35 AM IST
  • The top-ranked Serb outplayed No. 10-seeded Denis Shapovalov on the key points to win their semifinal 7-6 (3), 7-5, 7-5.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.