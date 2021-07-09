Wimbledon 2021 semifinal, Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov: When and where to watch on TV and live Streaming

No. 1 seeded Novak Djokovic takes on No. 12 seeded Denis Shapovalov in the semi-final of Wimbledon 2021 at the Centre Court. The two will face each other for the first time in a grand slam final.

Novak Djokovic fresh off from his recent Roland Garros title win has seen himself comfortably through to the semi-final of Wimbledon 2021. The 34-year-old has been steamrolling through the competition after only dropping a single set on his road to the semi-final. Denis Shapovalov, on the other hand, has fought hard to get to the semi-final. He defeated Andy Murray in straight sets in the third round of the competition. The 22-year-old has been beaten by Djokovic 6 times out of their previous 6 meetings in the ATP tour and Australian Open.

The two have a stark contrast in their journey to the semi-final, however, the result will only reveal who wants the silverware more. Djokovic has the chance to become win a Golden Slam as he has already won the French Open and the Australian. He looks set for the Wimbledon title but needs to be wary of the threat provided by Shapovalov.

Here is all you need to know about Wimbledon 2021 Men’s singles semifinal match Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov.

Where is the Wimbledon 2021 Men’s singles semifinal match Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov taking place?

Wimbledon 2021 Men’s singles semifinal match Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov will begin around 8:00 PM IST on Friday, July 9th 2021.

What is the head-to-head record between Djokovic and Shapovalov?

Djokovic has won all the matches against Shapovalov.

When and how to watch the live coverage of Wimbledon 2021 Men’s singles semifinal match Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov?

The Wimbledon 2021 Wimbledon 2021 Men’s singles semifinal match Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov will be aired live on TV on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD channels.