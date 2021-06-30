Wimbledon 2021: 'This is filthy' -Nick Kyrgios left amazed by outstanding skill shot from Gael Monfils- WATCH

Gael Monfils is going to Gael Monfils! Irrespective of the opponent, the occasion, the tournament, and the surface, the showman in Monfils never fails to show up during his matches and leave the crowd amazed by the sheer brilliance of his skill. Day 1 of Wimbledon 2021 was no different and this time, a fellow superstar in Nick Kyrgios joined the long list of Monfils' admirers.

The world of tennis and the fans were left shell-shocked by a "tweener" (a between-the-legs shot) by Monfils during his first-round match against Australia's Christopher O'Connell. The moment arrived in the third game of the second set, in which the Frenchman was leading 15-0, when Monfils charged to the second after serving and caught the sideline of the near court.

Kyrgios tweeted a video of Monfils' tweener, captioning it: "This is filthy".

WATCH| MOMENT OF MAGIC FROM MONFILS

The match, however, could not find a winner as it was suspended in the fifth set with Monfils leading 3-2. O'Connell won the first set 6-4 before Monfils struck back with by winning the next two sets 6-2 and 7-6, respectively. O'Connell forced the decider as he bagged the fourth set 6-4.

Meanwhile, the action continues on Day 3 of the 2021 Wimbledon tennis championship. This is the 134th edition of the tournament, and 127th staging of the Ladies' Singles Championship event.

Earlier in the tournament, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray sailed through to the next round, while Alex de Minaur suffered a shocking first-round exit. Talking about surprise results, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was also shown the exit door on the first day.

On the second day, Roger Federer survived a scare while a tearful Serena Williams was forced to retire in the first set of her first-round match due to injury.