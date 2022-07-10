Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Singles Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios

Top seed Novak Djokovic is set to face Nick Kyrgios in the men's singles final of the ongoing Wimbledon Championships, on Sunday. The Serbian star had to rely on plenty of experience to defeat Cameron Norrie 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 in his semi-final match to book a berth in the final.

Meanwhile, Kyrgios received a walkover in the semifinal as his opponent Rafael Nadal pulled out due to an injury. World number one Djokovic will be aiming to put in a dominant display at Centre Court on Sunday and hope to win his seventh Wimbledon crown, and is also the defending champion this year. Meanwhile, Kyrgios, who is in his Grand Slam final, will be hoping to win his first Grand Slam title.

Here are the live streaming details:

When will Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 men's final take place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 men's final will take place at 6:30 PM IST on Sunday, July 10.

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 men's final take place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 men's final will take place on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 men's final be broadcasted on TV in India?

The Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 men's final will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 men's final be live streamed?

The Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 men's final will be live streamed on HotStar.

