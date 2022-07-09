Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final Live score: Jabeur, Rybakina eye history
- Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final Live: Follow Live score and updates of the blockbuster final clash between Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur at the Centre Court of All England Club.
Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final Live: The fast-paced merry-go-round of champions which has become synonymous with the women's singles draw fort quite sometime now, will continue on Saturday as Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina aim for history on Centre Court. Third seed Jabeur, Tunisia's so-called "Minister of Happiness", will be aiming to become the first ever African woman, as well as the first Arab, to win a Grand Slam title. Meanwhile, Russian-born 3-year-old Rybakina will hope to become the first Kazakh to win a singles major. This will be for the fifth time that the Women's draw will have a new Wimbledon winner since Serena Williams lifted her seventh title at the All England Club in 2016.
Follow all the updates here:
Jul 09, 2022 05:22 PM IST
Wimbledon 2022 Final Live score: Ons Jabeur's road to final
1st round: b M Bjorklund 6-1, 6-3
2nd round: b K Kawa 6-4, 6-0
3rd round: b D Parry 6-2, 6-3
4th round: b Elise Mertens 7-6, 6-4
QF: b M Bouzkova 3-6, 6-1, 6-1
SF: b T Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1
Jul 09, 2022 05:17 PM IST
Wimbledon 2022 Final Live score: Elena Rybakina's road to final
1st round: Coco Vandeweghe 7-6, 7-5
2nd round: b Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 7-6
3rd round: b Q Zheng 7-6, 7-5
4th round: b Petra Martic 7-5, 6-3
QF: b Ajla Tomjlanovic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3
SF: b Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3
Jul 09, 2022 05:02 PM IST
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to Live coverage of the blockbuster Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Singles Final between Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur at the Centre Court of All England Club. Stay tuned for more updates!
