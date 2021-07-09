Wimbledon Day 11 updates: Djokovic faces Shapovalov, Berrettini vs Hurkacz

WELCOME TO DAY 11 OF WIMBLEDON 2021: Four players fight it out on Friday at the Centre Court in order to make it to the finals of the Wimbledon. In the first semi-final, Matteo Berrettini will face off against Hubert Hurkacz while world no.1 Novak Djokovic takes on 10th-seed Denis Shapovalov in the second men's singles match of the day.

Djokovic is chasing a career Grand Slam as he has already won the Australian Open and French Open in 2021. Meanwhile, Hurkacz will be hoping to show that his win over 8-time Wimbledon winner Roger Federer wasn't a fluke.

1) Order of play for men's semi-finals

Matteo Berrettini v Hubert Hurkacz

Novak Djokovic v Dennis Shapovalov