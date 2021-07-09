Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Wimbledon Day 11 updates: Djokovic faces Shapovalov, Berrettini vs Hurkacz
tennis

Wimbledon Day 11 updates: Djokovic faces Shapovalov, Berrettini vs Hurkacz

Wimbledon Day 10: Here is a look at all the results of Wimbledon 2021 Day 10 matches, with Novak Djokovic, Denis Shapovalov, Hubert Hurkacz, and Matteo Berrettini in action in men's singles quarterfinals.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 05:32 PM IST
Serbia's Novak Djokovic applauds the fans as he walks off the court after winning his quarter-final match against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics.(REUTERS)

WELCOME TO DAY 11 OF WIMBLEDON 2021: Four players fight it out on Friday at the Centre Court in order to make it to the finals of the Wimbledon. In the first semi-final, Matteo Berrettini will face off against Hubert Hurkacz while world no.1 Novak Djokovic takes on 10th-seed Denis Shapovalov in the second men's singles match of the day.

Djokovic is chasing a career Grand Slam as he has already won the Australian Open and French Open in 2021. Meanwhile, Hurkacz will be hoping to show that his win over 8-time Wimbledon winner Roger Federer wasn't a fluke.

1) Order of play for men's semi-finals

Matteo Berrettini v Hubert Hurkacz

Novak Djokovic v Dennis Shapovalov

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wimbledon wimbledon tennis tournament novak djokovic denis shapovalov
TRENDING NEWS

Musician plays rendition of AR Rahman’s Urvasi Urvasi using chocolate flute

Watch: Shocking video shows oak tree almost crashing over five-month-old’s crib

Anand Mahindra shares unusual clip of cops parading on Bollywood song. Watch

12-foot-long python that escaped from aquarium located in a mall rescued. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP