Sports / Tennis / Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic cruises into semifinals, beats Marton Fucsovics in straight sets
tennis

Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic cruises into semifinals, beats Marton Fucsovics in straight sets

Top-seed Novak Djokovic cruised into the semifinals at Wimbledon 2021 with a straight-set 6-3,6-4,6-4 win over Hungary's Marton Fucsovics.
hindustantimes.com
JUL 07, 2021 09:11 PM IST
Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic cruises into semifinals, beats Marton Fucsovics in straight sets.

Top-seed Novak Djokovic cruised into the semifinals at Wimbledon 2021 with a straight-set 6-3,6-4,6-4 win over Hungary's Marton Fucsovics on Wednesday.

The World No.1 started off in convincing fashion, bagging the first set 6-3 in just 42 minutes. He broke Fucsovics twice to race to a 5-0 lead. However, he had to deal with a period of Fucsovics dominance, who pulled back a break to reduce the deficit to 3-5. However, the Serbian decided it was enough and closed out the set in game nine.

FOLLOW ALL UPDATES FROM WIMBLEDON DAY 9

The second set was more neck-to-neck as both players traded holds until 4-4. Djokovic eventually broke Fucsovics in game 10, after holding his serve in game 9, to take a 2-0 lead.

Thirty-four-year-old Djokovic began the final set of the match by breaking his 29-year-old opponent's serve in the first game. He then saved multiple breakpoints in the next game to consolidate the hold and go up 2 games to love.

The quarterfinalists held their serves thereafter as the 19-time Grand Slam champions drew curtains on the game by clinching the final set 6-4.

With this win, Djokovic has entered the Wimbledon semifinal for the 10th time in his career and this is the 41st time that the Serbian player has managed to enter the semifinals of a Grand Slam.

This was also Djokovic's 100th win on the Grass Court.

The 34-year-old from Serbia also improved to 19-0 at majors this season as he pursues the first calendar-year Grand Slam by a man since Rod Laver in 1969.

Djokovic will face No. 10 Denis Shapovalov next, who defeated Karen Khachanov in a five-set thriller. After winning the first set, he was down 1-2. But a stunning fourth set got him back on track and eventually, after battling hard for 3 hours and 25 minutes, he sealed a 6-4,3-6,5-7,6-1,6-4 victory.

Topics
wimbledon novak djokovic
