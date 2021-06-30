Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Wimbledon:'I didn't understand, my English is not good enough'- Federer has fans gushing for adorable interview- WATCH

Wimbledon: 'I didn't understand, my English is not good enough': Federer has fans gushing over him for adorable on-court interview.
UPDATED ON JUN 30, 2021 10:39 PM IST
Wimbledon: 'Sorry, I didn't understand, my English is not good enough': Federer has fans gushing over him for adorable on-court interview.(Twitter)

The language English can be hard and it may not be everyone's cup of tea, even for a professional athlete who has been attending press conferences and giving interviews in English for over two decades. While millions of people have it as their first language, for millions of others, it may be their second, third, or even fourth language. The reason this has come up is because Roger Federer, 20-time Grand Slam champion, said his "English is not good enough" in an absolute adorable moment on court during Wimbledon 2021.

Thirty-nine-year-old Federer, on Tuesday, had social media and the fans around the world gush over him during a sweet moment during his post-match on-court interview. Having returned to the All England club two years after losing the final to Djokovic, the Swiss Maestro stuttered his way into the second round.

One of the questions, by the broadcaster, was: "Roger, is it true what they say about absence making the heart grow fonder?" To this, Federer replied: "Sorry, I didn't understand it. I heard something and then my mind went blank"

The crowd roared before the question was repeated. This time, the eight-time Wimbledon champion quipped: "I don't understand that saying. My English is not good enough." He, along with everyone inside the stadium laughed and finally, when the broadcaster rephrased his question in simpler words, Federer answered.

Federer looked set for his first opening-round exit at a Grand Slam since 2003 when he found himself outplayed by Frenchman Adrian Mannarino. The Swiss trailed by two sets to one but Mannarino slipped on the greasy Centre Court turf and although he soldiered on to lose the fourth set he could not continue.

Eight-times champion Roger Federer survived a mid-match wobble, losing two sets against Adrian Mannarino, but booked his place in the second round after the Frenchman retired injured following a fall on court. The match was locked at 6-4 6-7(3) 3-6 6-2 when Mannarino called it quits.

