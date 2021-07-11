Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / With win at Wimbledon, where does Novak Djokovic stand in all-time Grand Slam list with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer
tennis

With win at Wimbledon, where does Novak Djokovic stand in all-time Grand Slam list with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer

By winning his sixth Wimbledon 2021 title, Novak Djokovic also bagged his 20th Grand Slam trophy. So, where does this place him in the all-time Grand Slam titles list with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal?
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 11, 2021 10:38 PM IST
Wimbledon - Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Italy's Matteo Berrettini.(REUTERS)

Novak Djokovic continues to shatter records. The current World No.1 wrote his name in the history books once again by beating Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the final to win the Wimbledon 2021 title, taking his tally at the tournament to six. With this win, he also bagged his 20th Grand Slam trophy. Wondering where this places him in the all-time Grand Slam titles list with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal? Look no further. Let's have a look

All-time Grand Slam men’s singles titles list after Wimbledon 2021 final:-

Roger Federer (SUI) - 20

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018), French Open: 1 (2009), Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017). US Open: 5 (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008)

Rafael Nadal (ESP) - 20

Australian Open: 1 (2009), French Open: 12 (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020), Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 2010), US Open: 4 (2010, 2013, 2017, 2019)

Novak Djokovic (SRB) - 20

Australian Open: 7 (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021), French Open: 1 (2016, 2021), Wimbledon: 6 (2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021), US Open: 3 (2011, 2015, 2018)

Pete Sampras (USA) -14

Australian Open: 2 (1994, 1997), French Open: 0, Wimbledon: 7 (1993, 1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000), US Open: 5 (1990, 1993, 1995, 1996, 2002)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wimbledon roger federer novak djokovic
TRENDING NEWS

Glass octopus with transparent skin captured on camera. Rare video goes viral

Healthcare workers in J&K cross river to carry out door-to-door vaccination

Mumbai Police’s 'walk away from the talk' post leaves people chuckling

Video shows how this 87-year-old grandma supported her transgender granddaughter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP