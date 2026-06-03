World no. 1 Aryna Sabalenka falters in French Open quarterfinal, downed 6-0 in final set to crash out in Paris

Belarusian world number one Aryna Sabalenka suffered further French Open heartbreak, unable to seal a spot in the semifinal despite serving for the match as she was downed by Diana Shnaider in three sets, 3-6, 7-5, 6-0.

Aryna Sabalenka reacts after a tough loss to Diana Shnaider.(REUTERS)

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The four-time slam champion looked set to book her spot in the semifinal after winning the first set and leading 5-3 in the second. However, two points from victory while serving for the match, she was broken by left-handed Shnaider. The Russian went on to rattle off four consecutive games to seal the second set and force a decider.

In her first service game of the third set, Sabalenka was outlasted in a marathon 17-point game, in which she succumbed an early break to Shnaider to give her opponent an advantage. This triggered a collapse in Sabalenka's powerful groundstroke-built game, as she sprayed errors all over the court.

Ultimately, Shnaider won the last ten games of the match in a row, including ‘bagelling’ Sabalenka in the decider as she took it 6-0 in the third.

Sabalenka unravels in last hour of the match

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{{^usCountry}} In a battle of power vs power, it was Shnaider who was able to maintain consistency and find her spots with more regularity in extremely windy conditions on Court Philippe Chartrier. With high winds wreaking havoc with Sabalenka's depth, Shnaider was able to take advantage of errors while minimising her own. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a battle of power vs power, it was Shnaider who was able to maintain consistency and find her spots with more regularity in extremely windy conditions on Court Philippe Chartrier. With high winds wreaking havoc with Sabalenka's depth, Shnaider was able to take advantage of errors while minimising her own. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Over the course of the match, Sabalenka was wayward as she hit 57 unforced errors, compared to only 27 from Shnaider's side of the court. This offset her 46-25 lead in the winners column. In the third set, 17 errors from Sabalenka told the tale, as did the fact that she won only nine points out of 21 when she successfully landed her first serve. French Open remains Sabalenka's bogey {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over the course of the match, Sabalenka was wayward as she hit 57 unforced errors, compared to only 27 from Shnaider's side of the court. This offset her 46-25 lead in the winners column. In the third set, 17 errors from Sabalenka told the tale, as did the fact that she won only nine points out of 21 when she successfully landed her first serve. French Open remains Sabalenka's bogey {{/usCountry}}

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This marks another occasion of Sabalenka failing to take advantage in the French Open: with clay court favourite Iga Swiatek and defending champion Coco Gauff both eliminated earlier in the tournament, Sabalenka had an opportunity to assert her dominance over lower-ranked players left in the draw.

This also marks only the second time since the French Open in 2022 that Sabalenka has failed to reach the semifinal of a grand slam tournament: over the course of 14 grand slams in that period, she has reached the semifinal 13 times, marking this as a big upset for Shnaider.

As it stands, the clay court grand slam remains elusive for Sabalenka. This marks the first grand slam final as well as only the second win against a top ten opponent for Russian world no. 23 Shnaider, who now has the opportunity to reach the final if she can get past Polish qualifier Maja Chwalińska.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kartikay Dutta ...Read More Kartikay Dutta is a sports writer with the Hindustan Times Sports Desk, having joined in August 2024 to further his professional journey and pursue his long-standing ambition of working in sports media. With a strong interest in cricket, tennis, and football, Kartikay focuses on exploring the deeper layers of sport beyond the immediate action on the field. His work centres on producing insightful long-form and analytical pieces that examine the stories behind performances, teams, and tournaments. He is particularly interested in narratives that intersect with culture, history, and politics, helping readers understand how modern sport evolves within a broader social context. Before joining Hindustan Times, Kartikay worked with leading digital newsrooms in India, where he developed a strong foundation in data-driven storytelling. He is skilled at using statistics, records, and historical trends to uncover patterns and perspectives that add depth to match coverage and sports features. His approach combines research with narrative clarity, allowing complex sporting developments to be presented in an engaging and accessible manner. Kartikay also has a growing passion for multimedia storytelling. He actively explores how photographs, videos, and graphics can enhance sports journalism by illustrating not only what happens during competition but also the preparation, strategy, and operational dynamics behind the scenes. Through this evolving skill set, he aims to contribute to a more immersive and modern form of sports storytelling that connects audiences more closely with the games they follow. Read Less

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