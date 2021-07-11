Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / World No.1 Novak Djokovic unsure about going to Tokyo Games
tennis

World No.1 Novak Djokovic unsure about going to Tokyo Games

"I'll have to think about it," the 34-year-old told reporters in London after winning his sixth Wimbledon title. "My plan was always to go to Olympic Games.
Reuters |
UPDATED ON JUL 11, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Serbia's Novak Djokovic shows off the winners trophy to the crowd as he walks around Centre Court after defeating Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the men's singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Pete Nichols/Pool Via AP)(AP)

Serbia's Novak Djokovic said on Sunday he was "50-50" about competing at the Tokyo Olympics later this month following the organisers' decision to ban fans from attending and the restrictions on the number of people he can take to the Games.

"I'll have to think about it," the 34-year-old told reporters in London after winning his sixth Wimbledon title. "My plan was always to go to Olympic Games.

Also read: 'You've put me in an awkward position' - Djokovic's epic response to predicting Italy vs England final winner

"But right now I'm a little bit divided. It's kind of 50-50 because of what I heard in the last couple days."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo olympics notting hill carnival
TRENDING NEWS

Glass octopus with transparent skin captured on camera. Rare video goes viral

Healthcare workers in J&K cross river to carry out door-to-door vaccination

Mumbai Police’s 'walk away from the talk' post leaves people chuckling

Lilly Singh posts pic with Diljit Dosanjh, shares sweet caption. He replies
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP