WTA Finals Live Streaming: When and Where to watch the WTA finals match online and on TV

The WTA Finals returns to the United States after 17 years, with the season-ending tournament set to get underway at the Dickie's Arena in Texas on Monday. Top eight women players of the world will be participating in the last major event of the year. The likes of World No.1 Iga Swiatek and World No.2 Ons Jabeur will also be featuring in the tournament this year. The tournament will run from October 31 to November 7, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first match in women's singles will be played between USA's Jessica Pegula and Greece's Maria Sakkari on November 1, Tuesday.

The tournament is being played in a robin-round format where the eight players have been divided into two groups. Four players in each group will compete with each other. Therefore, each player will play get to play three matches in the group stages. Top two players from each group will then proceed to the semi-finals.

Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, Cori Gauff, Maria Sakkari, Caroline Garcia, Aryna Sabalenka, Daria Kasatkina are the eight women players who will compete in the tournament in women's singles.

Here are the live streaming details for first match of WTA finals between Jessica Pegula and Maria Sakkari:-

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When and where will the first match of WTA final between Jessica Pegula and Maria Sakkari take place?

The the first match of WTA final between Jessica Pegula and Maria Sakkari will take place on November 1, Tuesday, in Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas.

At what time will the first match of WTA final between Jessica Pegula and Maria Sakkari start?

The the first match of WTA final between Jessica Pegula and Maria Sakkari will start at 3:30 am IST.

On which channel can we watch the live coverage of the first match of WTA final between Jessica Pegula and Maria Sakkari?

The first match of WTA final between Jessica Pegula and Maria Sakkari can be watched at Sports18.

How to follow the first match of WTA final between Jessica Pegula and Maria Sakkari live online?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first match of WTA final between Jessica Pegula and Maria Sakkari will be streamed live on Voot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON