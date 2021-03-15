Home / Sports / Tennis / Yuki goes down fighting to Aijaz Bedene in Dubai
Yuki goes down fighting to Aijaz Bedene in Dubai

PTI, Dubai
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:23 PM IST
File photo of Yuki Bhambri during a Davis Cup match.(HT/File photo)

Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri frittered away a one-set advantage against Aijaz Bedene in a first round match to bow out of the Dubai Duty Free Championships here on Monday.

Yuki made a promising start but eventually lost 6-3 1-6 4-6 to the world number 59 from Slovenia.

Returning to competitive tennis after a long injury lay-off, Yuki had qualified for the main draw of the ATP 500 event after beating compatriots Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan.

