Zheng Qinwen finds groove to down Anna Kalinskaya as 12th seed reaches first-ever Australian Open semi-finals

Zheng Qinwen shook off a sluggish start to outclass Russian Anna Kalinskaya 6-7(4) 6-3 6-1 on Wednesday and reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open for the first time where the Chinese 12th seed will take on Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska. Zheng Qinwen of China reacts after defeating Anna Kalinskaya of Russia in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open (AP)

Kalinskaya appeared nervous in her first Grand Slam quarter-final as she gifted the opening break of the match with a double fault but Zheng returned the favour immediately and the duo were locked until the tiebreak after more shaky displays on serve.

U.S. Open quarter-finalist Zheng came under pressure when she hit a forehand wide to hand Kalinskaya two opportunities to take the opening set and the Russian finished it with a big backhand.

But Zheng broke her 25-year-old opponent for a 5-3 lead in the next before levelling the contest at one set apiece playing top quality tennis and pounced again without losing a point in the third game of the decider to pull away for the victory.