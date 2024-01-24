Zheng Qinwen finds groove to down Anna Kalinskaya as 12th seed reaches first-ever Australian Open semi-finals
Zheng Qinwen shook off a sluggish start to outclass Russian Anna Kalinskaya 6-7(4) 6-3 6-1 on Wednesday and reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open for the first time where the Chinese 12th seed will take on Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska.
Kalinskaya appeared nervous in her first Grand Slam quarter-final as she gifted the opening break of the match with a double fault but Zheng returned the favour immediately and the duo were locked until the tiebreak after more shaky displays on serve.
U.S. Open quarter-finalist Zheng came under pressure when she hit a forehand wide to hand Kalinskaya two opportunities to take the opening set and the Russian finished it with a big backhand.
But Zheng broke her 25-year-old opponent for a 5-3 lead in the next before levelling the contest at one set apiece playing top quality tennis and pounced again without losing a point in the third game of the decider to pull away for the victory.