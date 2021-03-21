Zverev beats Tsitsipas to win Mexican Open in Acapulco thriller
World number seven Alexander Zverev recovered from an uncertain start to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 7-6 (3) in a thrilling Mexican Open final in Acapulco on Saturday and land his 14th ATP title.
The 23-year-old German lost the final of the hardcourt tournament to Nick Kyrgios in 2019 and quickly went 4-1 down to the Greek top seed on Sunday, at one point completely missing the ball when attempting an overhead smash.
Tsitsipas was unable to maintain the level of tennis he displayed in the first five games, however, and second seed Zverev worked his way back into the contest, reeling off the last five games to seal the set.
Zverev broke for 5-4 in an equally tight second set and served for the title but Tsitsipas saved a championship point and put the contest back on serve when his German opponent double-faulted.
The set tiebreak was again studded with lengthy rallies and Zverev prevailed 7-3 on his third championship point when he pounced on a Tsitsipas drop shot and pounded the ball past the Greek into the back of the court.
"This week has been one of the most fun I have had in recent months, the tournament showed that the public can attend sporting events," Zverev said to the cheers of the crowd after receiving the trophy.
"When I have my chances, I need to close it out against these top players because normally they won't give you a second chance. I thought I played extremely well in the tiebreak, I'm happy with how it went."
Tsitsipas, who has reached semi-finals at the Australian Open and Rotterdam this year, conceded that the better player had won in the end.
"I did everything I could, but Alex was superior," the 22-year-old world number five said.
Zverev beats Tsitsipas to win Mexican Open in Acapulco thriller
Wimbledon expecting reduced attendance for 2021 tournament
- The All England Club said Thursday it was remaining “flexible” as it reacts to changing circumstances amid the pandemic as the British government follows a roadmap out of lockdown.
Thiem looks to reset, return on clay after a tough few weeks
Bopanna-Qureshi pair loses first match after reunion
Recovering Nadal to skip Miami and focus on clay court swing
Murray granted wild card for Miami Open
- Murray, a three-times Grand Slam champion, has had a stop-start year after he was unable to fly to the Australian Open after testing positive for Covid-19.
Medvedev 1st man other than 'Big 4' in ATP Top 2 since 2005
- Lleyton Hewitt was the last man outside of that quartet to sit at No. 1 or No. 2. He ranked second in July 2005, behind Federer.
Yuki goes down fighting to Aijaz Bedene in Dubai
Medvedev wins Open 13 for 10th title on eve of move to No. 2
Clijsters withdraws from Miami and Charleston tournaments
Garin banks on home advantage against Bagnis for Santiago crown
Doha crown puts icing on Basilashvili's Federer triumph
Medvedev to meet doubles specialist Herbert in Open 13 final
Muguruza ends long wait, beats Krejcikova in Dubai final
- In her third attempt at a title this season, the former No. 1 hit seven aces and saved seven of the nine break points she faced to beat Czech doubles specialist Krejcikova.