Zverev overcomes inconsistency to advance in Melbourne

Sixth seed Alexander Zverev overcame an inconsistent start to battle past unheralded American Marcos Giron 6-7(8) 7-6(5) 6-3 6-2 in the opening round of the Australian Open on Monday and keep his hopes of winning his first Grand Slam title alive.

After losing a first-set tiebreak, Zverev went up an early service break in the second. Zverev was serving for the set but Giron broke him to make it 5-4, prompting the German player to smash his racket in frustration and pick up code violation.

Zverev clung on to win the second set in a tiebreak and level the match, and got another early service break in the third set to put himself in control, with his serve finally firing.

The German advanced to the second round without offering world number 75 Giron a break point opportunity in the final two sets, sealing victory with a trademark backhand down the line.

