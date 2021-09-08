Tenure issue raised ahead of NRAI poll

Questions have been raised over the manner in which the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) is conducting its elections, and over incumbent president Raninder Singh seeking to run for a fourth term as president though a three-term cap is mandated under the National Sports Development Code, according to people familiar with the matter and official documents.

Member of Parliament Shyam Singh Yadav wrote to the sports ministry on September 2 alleging “non-compliance of the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011 by NRAI and also breaching of provisions by the Federation of the statutes of the Indian Olympic Association, International Olympic Committee and International Shooting Sport Federation.”

The ministry forwarded the letter to NRAI for response. Yadav alleged Singh was seeking a “4th term as president of NRAI whereas Sports Code specifically permits only three terms.”

When contacted, NRAI officials insisted that Raninder Singh seeking re-election did not violate provisions of the Union sports ministry’s code.

A senior NRAI office-bearer said it has replied to the sports ministry that Singh standing for the elections scheduled on September 18 in Mohali is not a violation. The filing of nomination for the posts will be on September 8 and 9, he added,

“NRAI president Raninder Singh has not completed 12 years as president as required in the sports code. He came to office in December 2010, after the death of (then president) Digvijay Singh. So, he has one-and-a-half years more to go. There is no violation of sports code,” the official argued.

The argument, however, falls in a gray area.

Singh defeated Yadav in December 2010 for his first term, and was elected unopposed in 2013. He got another four-year term after beating Yadav, who is expected to file his nomination for the again this time.

Raninder Singh is planning to hold the elections to the shooting sports body in Mohali. NRAI is headquartered in New Delhi.