‘Tiger Woods drives like bat out of hell': Big revelation in golfer’s crash, but ‘he's been on tons of pain medication'

Tiger Woods continues to baffle people. After his accident on Friday -- rather yet another accident -- the rumour mill got into overdrive as there were reports of him being on illegal drugs at the time of the accident.

Woods was trying to overtake another vehicle when the accident happened. His car went rolling, and he had to come out of the passenger side. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of some illegal drugs.

The alcohol suspicions were rejected after the golfer had passed the breath analyser. The drug angle came to the surface after he refused a urine test.

Anyway, a former employee of Woods has told The Daily Mail something that should put an end to all speculations. Woods may be a mild drug addict but the truth is a lot simpler. The former employee said that the 15-time major winner was a pathetic driver, and that should explain why he keeps getting into serious or minor accidents. After all, it has not happened for the first time.

Also Read: Unsettling story of Tiger Woods: Good son, terrible husband, great golfer, good father and probably a drug addict too

"The guy is a terrible driver... he drives like a bat out of hell very often on a road where lawn services are parked with heavy equipment.

"I've been with him in the car going 55 or 60 mph, driving past cops who don't seem to care," the former employee revealed.

The insider, however, dismissed the suggestions that Woods might have been on illegal drugs. “I know the guy, that's just not what he does,” he said. He explained that the billionaire might have been on some prescription drugs. Since the 2021 accident, he has been heavily reliant on them. “He has been on tons of pain medication for years,” he added.

Woods' first widely reported car accident happened in 2009. After which his seven-year marriage ended, following accusations of several extramarital affairs. Of course, they were not just accusations. There was enough evidence to break his marriage to Elin Nordegren.

Then, in 2017, there was another incident where he was found slumped on the wheel of his parked car. In 2021, he had the most horrible accident, and many believe to date that he was lucky to have come out alive.

So, there are enough examples that Woods is a terrible driver. This suggests his driving faculties are not sound. And there could be a lot of reasons for that. They could be medical reasons, or just that he had had a very demanding life, or it might be the guilt of the mistakes he has made over the years.