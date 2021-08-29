Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo Paralympics: Nishad Kumar wins silver medal in T47 high jump event, creates Asian Record
Tokyo Paralympics: Nishad Kumar wins silver medal in T47 high jump event, creates Asian Record

Nishad came up with the best attempt of 2.06m to win the medal and also created the Asian record with his best jump in the final.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 29, 2021 06:11 PM IST
Nishad Kumar

High jumper Nishad Kumar clinched a silver medal in the men's high jump T47 event at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on Sunday. He made a jump of 2.06m and also went on to create an Asian record as the event turned out to be a good affair for the Indian para-athlete.

USA's Roderick Townsend and Dallas Wise won gold and bronze medals respectively. Townsend made the jump of 2.15m while Wise recorded a jump of 2.06 m.

Nishad and Wise both finished on the same mark, but Nishad had crossed the 2.02 mark in his first attempt while Wise took two, as a result, Nishad won silver. India's Rampal Chahar finished at the fifth spot with a jump of 1.94m.

The Sports Authority of India took to Twitter to announce the success of Nishad at the Tokyo Paralympics games.

"India wins its 2nd medal at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics @nishad_hj takes home 🥈in High Jump T47 Final with a jump of 2.06m, which equals the Asian Record set by him in 2021. What a brilliant performance by Nishad! Many congratulations to our champ!!!" SAI Media tweeted.

Earlier, paddler Bhavinaben Patel became only the second Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics after she won a historic silver following a 0-3 loss to China's Ying Zhou in the women's singles table tennis class 4 final.

Bhavina is the first table tennis player ever to win a medal at the Paralympics for India and the second female athlete after PCI chief Deepa Malik to achieve this feat. Deepa had won silver at Rio 2016 in women's shot put.

(With ANI Inputs)

nishad kumar
