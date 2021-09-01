Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tokyo Paralympics: Suyash Narayan Jadhav gets disqualified in Men's 100m breaststroke - SB7
sports

Tokyo Paralympics: Suyash Narayan Jadhav gets disqualified in Men's 100m breaststroke - SB7

India's Suyash Narayan Jadhav was disqualified in the Men's 100m breaststroke - SB7 in the ongoing Paralympic Games.
ANI | , Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 03:45 PM IST
India's Suyash Narayan Jadhav. (Getty Images)

India's Suyash Narayan Jadhav was disqualified in the Men's 100m breaststroke - SB7 here at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Wednesday in the ongoing Paralympic Games.

Jadhav's timing in the event was not registered as he was disqualified. The Indian was disqualified based on the technical issue as he performed more than one fly kick after the turn, as per the official reason recorded.

Colombia's Carlos Zarate won the gold with a Paralympic record of 1:12.01. Russian Paralympic Committee's (ROC) Egor Efrosinin grabbed silver while Australia's Blake Cochrane clinched bronze in the final.

Suyash Jadhav is scheduled to be back for the 50m butterfly on Friday, his main event at the Games.

Earlier in the day, no Indian shooter qualified for the final of R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 as Avani Lekhara finished at 27th place, while Sidhartha Babu was at 40th place and Deepak at 43rd place.

As of now, India's medal tally stands at 10 as Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar and Singhraj added to the count on Tuesday.

