Aaron Donald return: Fresh intel gives Rams fans new reason to believe comeback is possible

As the 2026 NFL season draws closer, speculation surrounding Aaron Donald's potential return to the Los Angeles Rams continues to intensify.

Aaron Donald has also recently taken part in a workout with the Rams. (AP Photo)

Fans remain hopeful that the retired defensive star will once again suit up, making his possible comeback one of the league's most closely followed storylines.The latest update has only added to that optimism.

Latest update fuels Donald’s return chances

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During his press conference on Thursday, Rams head coach Sean McVay shared a revealing detail that highlighted how committed Donald has been to staying in top physical condition, according to Rams Wire.

McVay revealed that Donald had flown his longtime speed trainer from Pittsburgh to Los Angeles, suggesting the former All-Pro is taking the possibility of an NFL return very seriously.

“He’s got such an intentional routine and rhythm,” McVay said. “He's had his same speed trainer that he's worked out with throughout his whole career that he has back at home or back in Pittsburgh that he's brought out here. He's taking great care of himself, as we all know," the coach explained.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

The trainer McVay referred to is believed to be DeWayne Brown of 2Tenths Speed and Agility, who has worked closely with Donald throughout his NFL career.

Signs point to return

Additional momentum came from ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, who reported Thursday night that Donald could make a decision within the next few days.

If he returns, Donald may be ready to handle 30 to 40 snaps in the Rams' Week 1 opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

The 35-year-old has also recently taken part in a workout with the Rams, further fueling expectations of a comeback.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Although McVay has previously acknowledged that signs have pointed toward Donald returning, the former Defensive Player of the Year has yet to officially announce his decision.

Myles Garrett trade rekindled fire

Talk of a comeback first gained traction in June after Donald admitted in a text exchange with Pat McAfee that the Rams' blockbuster acquisition of Myles Garrett had prompted him to rethink retirement.

"[The Myles Garrett trade] for sure got me thinking," Donald said via text, per The Pat McAfee Show on June 2. "Gotta see if that fire can light back up," he wrote.

Also read| Who is NFL's highest-paid running back in 2026? Top five biggest contracts ranked

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Donald also returned to the Rams' training facility in early July for another workout, using the session to evaluate whether he still had the drive and desire to resume his NFL career.