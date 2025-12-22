Aaron Jones, Jordan Mason injury news: Vikings give latest update, fans concerned as Zavier Scott leads
The Minnesota Vikings found themselves in trouble in the opening minutes of their Sunday game against the New York Giants
Latest update: Aaron Jones returned to the game. Jordan Mason is out.
The Minnesota Vikings found themselves in trouble in the opening minutes of their Sunday game against the New York Giants. Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason suffered ankle injuries on the first possession and are questionable to return. With them gone, Zavier Scott is Minnesota's top RB.
Latest injury update
Aaron Jones left the game after injuring his ankle and was taken to the locker room for further evaluation. He was later listed as questionable to return.
Jones initially entered the blue medical tent and was then seen jogging along the sideline as he attempted to test the injury before the team made a decision on his status.
Compounding the situation for Minnesota, backup running back Jordan Mason also went down with an ankle injury shortly after Jones exited. Mason was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room, leaving the Vikings thin at the position.
Minnesota Vikings depth chart
Offense
Quarterback: J.J. McCarthy, Max Brosmer, John Wolford
Running back: Aaron Jones Sr., Jordan Mason, Ty Chandler, Zavier Scott
Fullback: C.J. Ham
Wide receiver: Justin Jefferson, Jalen Nailor, Myles Price
Wide receiver: Jordan Addison, Tai Felton
Tight end: T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, Ben Yurosek
Left tackle: Justin Skule
Left guard: Donovan Jackson, Joe Huber
Center: Ryan Kelly, Michael Jurgens
Right guard: Will Fries, Blake Brandel
Right tackle: Brian O'Neill, Walter Rouse
Defense
Outside linebacker: Jonathan Greenard, Bo Richter, Tyler Batty
Defensive line: Jonathan Allen, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
Defensive line: Jalen Redmond, Elijah Williams
Defensive line: Javon Hargrave, Levi Drake Rodriguez
Outside linebacker: Andrew Van Ginkel, Dallas Turner, Chaz Chambliss
Linebacker: Blake Cashman, Eric Wilson, Austin Keys
Linebacker: Ivan Pace Jr.
Cornerback: Byron Murphy Jr., Dwight McGlothern
Cornerback: Isaiah Rodgers, Jeff Okudah
Safety: Harrison Smith, Theo Jackson, Tavierre Thomas
Safety: Joshua Metellus, Jay Ward
Special Teams
Kicker: Will Reichard
Punter: Ryan Wright
Holder: Ryan Wright
Long snapper: Andrew DePaola
Kick returner: Myles Price, Ty Chandler, Tai Felton
Punt returner: Myles Price
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.