Aaron Jones, Jordan Mason injury news: Vikings give latest update, fans concerned as Zavier Scott leads

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. runs with the ball after a reception vs the Cowboys(AP) Latest update: Aaron Jones returned to the game. Jordan Mason is out.

The Minnesota Vikings found themselves in trouble in the opening minutes of their Sunday game against the New York Giants. Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason suffered ankle injuries on the first possession and are questionable to return. With them gone, Zavier Scott is Minnesota's top RB.

Latest injury update

Aaron Jones left the game after injuring his ankle and was taken to the locker room for further evaluation. He was later listed as questionable to return.

Jones initially entered the blue medical tent and was then seen jogging along the sideline as he attempted to test the injury before the team made a decision on his status.

Compounding the situation for Minnesota, backup running back Jordan Mason also went down with an ankle injury shortly after Jones exited. Mason was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room, leaving the Vikings thin at the position.

Minnesota Vikings depth chart

Offense

Quarterback: J.J. McCarthy, Max Brosmer, John Wolford

Running back: Aaron Jones Sr., Jordan Mason, Ty Chandler, Zavier Scott

Fullback: C.J. Ham

Wide receiver: Justin Jefferson, Jalen Nailor, Myles Price

Wide receiver: Jordan Addison, Tai Felton

Tight end: T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, Ben Yurosek

Left tackle: Justin Skule

Left guard: Donovan Jackson, Joe Huber

Center: Ryan Kelly, Michael Jurgens

Right guard: Will Fries, Blake Brandel

Right tackle: Brian O'Neill, Walter Rouse

Defense

Outside linebacker: Jonathan Greenard, Bo Richter, Tyler Batty

Defensive line: Jonathan Allen, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Defensive line: Jalen Redmond, Elijah Williams

Defensive line: Javon Hargrave, Levi Drake Rodriguez

Outside linebacker: Andrew Van Ginkel, Dallas Turner, Chaz Chambliss

Linebacker: Blake Cashman, Eric Wilson, Austin Keys

Linebacker: Ivan Pace Jr.

Cornerback: Byron Murphy Jr., Dwight McGlothern

Cornerback: Isaiah Rodgers, Jeff Okudah

Safety: Harrison Smith, Theo Jackson, Tavierre Thomas

Safety: Joshua Metellus, Jay Ward

Special Teams

Kicker: Will Reichard

Punter: Ryan Wright

Holder: Ryan Wright

Long snapper: Andrew DePaola

Kick returner: Myles Price, Ty Chandler, Tai Felton

Punt returner: Myles Price