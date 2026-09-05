Aaron Rodgers makes rare ‘mystery wife’ Brittani admission as fatherhood becomes part of his post-NFL plans

Aaron Rodgers is looking beyond his final NFL season, and fatherhood is now part of that plan. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback said he hopes to have a pregnant wife by this time next year as he prepares for life after football. Rodgers, 42, is entering his 22nd NFL season and has said it will be his last. For Rodgers, the next stage is about building a quieter family life away from the public spotlight after football.

Aaron Rodgers and Brittani plan to start a family

Aaron Rodgers says fatherhood is part of his plans after football, while family ties have also taken a new turn.. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Rodgers shared his baby plans during an interview with Adam Schein on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio. He said, “I’m hoping that I have a pregnant wife by next [year] this time.”

He later explained what he wants after the 2026 NFL season. “I’m hopefully going to be supporting my pregnant wife because we’re going to start a family and I am not going to be making a lot of appearances or statements,” Rodgers said.

He added, “And I’m looking forward to a life of quiet after 22 years in the pros and three in college and getting my body healed up and working on a family. That’s what I’m looking forward to.”

Brittani has kept a private life, and Rodgers has shared few details about her. He first mentioned dating a woman named Brittani in December 2024. In June 2025, he confirmed that he had married a couple of months earlier.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: What happened to Clay Matthews? Alleged photos spark ‘plastic surgery’ claims; ‘are they real?’ Aaron Rodgers family reunion changed his outlook {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: What happened to Clay Matthews? Alleged photos spark ‘plastic surgery’ claims; ‘are they real?’ Aaron Rodgers family reunion changed his outlook {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Rodgers’ thoughts about becoming a father also connect to his recent family reunion. After years of distance, he spent time with his parents, Ed and Darla Rodgers, and his brother Luke Rodgers in Nashville.

In July, Rodgers shared photos from the visit on Instagram with the caption, “Another bonding week. #fam.” His brother Jordan Rodgers was not shown in those pictures. NBC Sports reported that the reunion followed more than a decade of distance between Rodgers and his family.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In August, CBS Sports reported that he gave Brittani “a lot of credit” for helping him become open to rebuilding those family relationships.

Rodgers said, “Having those conversations with my wife – that allowed me to open up to the possibility of coming together.”

Also Read: Aaron Rodgers credits wife for family reconciliation, takes subtle swipe at brother Jordan: 'There was a schism'

Aaron Rodgers enters final Steelers season

The family changes come as Rodgers prepares for his final NFL season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is set to work again with former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Rodgers has made it clear that he wants his life after football to be quieter. Starting a family is a major part of what he hopes comes next.