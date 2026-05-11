Adam Silver faces Pacers fans' wrath after Washington Wizards win draft lottery; ‘It is rigged’

As the Washington Wizards won the 2026 NBA draft lottery over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, Pacers fans took out their wrath on the NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Many on social media alleged that the draft was rigged, as the Pacers were left without a draft pick in the lottery Sunday.

Adam Silver, commissioner of the NBA, watches the game during the second half between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Utah Jazz on March 13.(Getty Images via AFP)

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The Indiana Pacers landed the No. 5 overall pick in the draft lottery but that was transferred to the Los Angeles Clippers because of a previous trade agreement. Coming on the back of a poor 19-63 season and first-round playoff elimination, the Pacers fans were hoping a good draft luck would have given them a chance of turning around their record next season.

The NBA fined the Indiana Pacers $100,000 on February 12 this year for sitting healthy players in the February 3 game vs the Utah Jazz. The fine, coupled with the draft lottery outcome, added to the frustrations of the Pacers fans.

Frustrated Pacers Fans React

"Rigged. Do the lottery balls live. But I’m officially done with the NBA. Adam Silver clearly hates the Pacers. This league is terrible," one user wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} “Adam Silver and the NBA want to change the draft lottery process mainly because of Indiana's injury-riddled season. And somehow the ping pong balls kept the Pacers out of a top 4 pick. Par for the course with this franchise's history of bad luck,” WNAE 15 sportscaster Josh Ayen wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Adam Silver and the NBA want to change the draft lottery process mainly because of Indiana's injury-riddled season. And somehow the ping pong balls kept the Pacers out of a top 4 pick. Par for the course with this franchise's history of bad luck,” WNAE 15 sportscaster Josh Ayen wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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“You knew the fix was in when Adam Silver fined the Pacers. You can't convince me otherwise, sorry,” added one.

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“Pacers fans when they see Adam Silver in public,” wrote one, sharing a meme.

“Hey Pacers fans, just going to leave you with this. Adam Silver is a Knicks fan,” joked one.

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“After today’s Pacers robbery. I FULLY believe that if somehow the Pacers could pull this trade off for Giannis to come to Indy, Adam Silver would veto it,” wrote one.

“The NBA hates the Indiana Pacers. There’s no other explanation after all the shit they’ve put us through for the last 50 years. It’s not “anti small market” they just hate us. F*** you, Adam Silver,” said one.

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NBA Draft Order Revealed

Meanwhile, at the lottery, the draft order for the 30 teams set to pick in the First Round of the 2026 NBA draft was decided. The status of some of the teams is subject to previous trade agreements. The NBA draft this year is on June 23 and June 24, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

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Also read: Joel Embiid's injury update: Celtics urged to give up on Giannis; power the ‘Jays’ after NBA Draft

Here are the Top 30 draft order for the 2026 NBA draft:

No. 2 pick: Utah Jazz

No. 3 pick: Memphis Grizzlies

No. 4 pick: Chicago Bulls

No. 5 pick: Los Angeles Clippers (from Indiana)

No. 6 pick: Brooklyn Nets

No. 7 pick: Sacramento Kings

No. 8 pick: Atlanta Hawks (from New Orleans)

No. 9 pick: Dallas Mavericks

No. 10 pick: Milwaukee Bucks

No. 11 pick: Golden State Warriors

No. 12 pick: Oklahoma City Thunder (from LA Clippers)

No. 13 pick: Miami Heat

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No. 14 pick: Charlotte Hornets

No. 15 pick: Chicago Bulls (from Portland)

No. 16 pick: Memphis Grizzlies (from Phoenix via Orlando)

No. 17 pick: Oklahoma City Thunder (from Philadelphia)

No. 18 pick: Charlotte Hornets (from Orlando via Phoenix)

No. 19 pick: Toronto Raptors

No. 20 pick: San Antonio Spurs (from Atlanta)

No. 21 pick: Detroit Pistons (from Minnesota)

No. 22 pick: Philadelphia 76ers (from Houston via Oklahoma City)

No. 23 pick: Atlanta Hawks (from Cleveland)

No. 24 pick: New York Knicks

No. 25 pick: Los Angeles Lakers

No. 26 pick: Denver Nuggets

No. 27 pick: Boston Celtics

No. 28 pick: Minnesota Timberwolves (from Detroit)

No. 29 pick: Cleveland Cavaliers (from San Antonio via Atlanta)

No. 30 pick: Dallas Mavericks (from Oklahoma City via Washington and Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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