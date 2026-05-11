Joel Embiid injury update: Celtics urged to give up on Giannis; power the ‘Jays’ after NBA Draft

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo really worth it? Well, an insider believes that the Boston Celtics have a shot at getting someone with better stats - Joel Embiid. This comes as Joe Mazzulla and co may not be aggressively chasing the Greek Freak just yet, but league insiders believe the idea is far from unrealistic following the team’s disappointing 2026 playoff exit. Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball during Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs (Getty Images via AFP)

Embiid, who has been battling injuries in the recent weeks, came back to the court to rescue the Philadelphia 76ers against the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the Conference Semifinals. At the point of writing this story, the Sixers were trailing 57-81 at halftime.

Embiid returned with a sprained right ankle and a sore right hip that cost him one game to try and make the Eastern Conference semifinals. He scored 18 points and was the only one of the Sixers' vaunted Big Three to shoot a free throw while Jalen Brunson led the Knicks to a 108-94 win on Friday night for a 3-0 series lead.

While Embiid battled the Knicks, an insider brought him up in trade talks.

Boston’s season ended earlier than expected despite another strong year from the 'Jays' - Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown - leaving questions about whether the franchise should continue building around its current core or pursue a transformational superstar move. According to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst, Boston’s situation differs from teams like Dallas or Houston because the Celtics’ championship timeline aligns more closely with Giannis’.

“Boston’s a different story. The window with Tatum and Brown is comparable, I think, to the window with Giannis. You never know, but you could sell yourself on that,” Windhorst shared on ‘The Rich Eisen Show’.

Joel Embiid a better fit Despite the intrigue surrounding Giannis, Windhorst questioned whether the Milwaukee Bucks superstar actually fits Boston’s identity under Mazzulla. The Celtics have built one of the NBA’s most aggressive three-point offenses over the last several seasons, consistently ranking among league leaders in attempts and makes from beyond the arc. Giannis, however, remains a limited perimeter shooter with a career 28.5% mark from three-point range.

Windhorst even floated an unexpected comparison involving Joel Embiid.

“Because if you’re still going to shoot the three, you’re not trading for Giannis. The guy doesn’t shoot threes. If you believe in your 40%, you’re going to accept your 40%. You’re going to shoot the three next year, you’re not trading for Giannis,” Windy added.

“You’re more likely to trade for Embiid, which you wouldn’t do. I’m just saying, Embiid shoots threes,” the insider further noted.

Celtics’ financial situation complicates blockbuster dreams A potential Giannis trade would also force Boston into an extremely complicated salary-cap situation. The Greek star is scheduled to earn roughly $58.4 million during the 2026-27 season and could become eligible for a massive $275 million extension later this year. Meanwhile, Tatum and Brown are already tied to enormous long-term supermax deals.

Boston reportedly carries more than $224 million in salary commitments and remains dangerously close to both NBA apron thresholds, leaving minimal flexibility for roster maneuvering.

Any blockbuster move would likely require Boston to dismantle part of its championship core while navigating strict new collective bargaining agreement restrictions.

Bucks cannot afford a full rebuild Windhorst also explained why Milwaukee’s situation makes negotiations especially difficult. The Bucks have already traded away significant future draft capital, leaving the franchise unable to fully benefit from a traditional rebuild if Giannis departs. Because of that, Milwaukee would likely prioritize proven players over draft picks in any trade package.

“So, a Giannis trade can’t bring back a rebuild,” Windhorst said.

The insider added that even large draft-heavy offers may not appeal to Milwaukee anymore.

“So, if it’s a real player like one of the Celtics, I’m not going to get aggregated or whatever. That’s a sure thing. So, what you’re asking is not unreasonable, but I don’t have the clarity in how the Celtics are thinking about it,” Windhorst concluded.

Celtics showed interest before According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Boston quietly explored the possibility of pursuing Giannis before last season’s trade deadline.

“There were signs of interest at the February trade deadline, and it would stand to reason that the postseason finish only increases the odds that the Celtics will consider anything and everything when it comes to star players,” he said.

“Don’t forget about the random praise that Antetokounmpo heaped upon Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla back in early April while discussing the Bucks’ struggles.”

Amick believes Boston could still emerge as a legitimate landing spot if Giannis eventually pushes for a move, especially given the Celtics’ established contender status.